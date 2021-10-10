10/10/2021 at 3:07 AM CEST

.

Atlético Mineiro beat Ceará 3-1 this Saturday and escaped even more at the top of the Brazilian league, on a day marked by referee protests in solidarity with a judge brutally assaulted by a player.

In all the matches played this Saturday, before the start whistle, the referees knelt and raised their whistles in protest and solidarity with their colleague Rodrigo Crivellaro, who last Sunday ended up in the hospital after get kicked in the back after being pushed to the ground in a second division game.

The aggressor, Willian Ribeiro, forward of Sao Paulo de Río Grande, ended up in prison accused of attempted murder and Crivellaro was discharged, but will have to undergo an operation to correct damage to a vertebra.

On a strictly footballing level, with his victory against Ceará, Atlético Mineiro now reaches 53 points, eleven points more than Flamengo, which remains in second position after defeating Fortaleza this Saturday by 0-3.

The Mineiro returned to count on his offensive strength and won with two goals from Hulk and another from Diego Costa, two veterans who are in top form and punished a Ceará threatened with falling into the relegation zone and who has 29 points.

Flamengo suffered at first against Fortaleza led by Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvoda, who has given the team a solidity that it did not have in other seasons, but in the second stage he found his best football despite being with his decimated line-up.

A goal from Pedro in the 60th minute and two from Michel towards the end set the course for Flamengo, who still has very difficult to revalidate the title that he obtained in 2019 and 2020, as it will depend on eventual setbacks from an Atlético Mineiro that seems unstoppable.

The group led by Renato Gaúcho sannounced the absence of Gabriel Barbosa and Everton Ribeiro against Fortaleza, called up by the Brazilian team, and by Chilean Mauricio Isla and Uruguayan Giorgian De Arrascaeta, also with their national teams, although the latter has already returned to Brazil, with a muscle contusion.

In addition, could not count on Bruno Henrique and David Luiz, both injured and who, like the previous ones, are absolute starters in the red and black team of Rio de Janeiro.