11/11/2021 at 04:45 CET

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 10 (.) .- Atlético Mineiro thrashed Corinthians 3-0 this Wednesday, remained at the top of the Brazilian Championship standings with ten points ahead of their immediate guard, Palmeiras, and gave another firm step towards the title with seven games to go.

Atñético Mineiro, with scores from the Spanish-Brazilian Diego Costa, the veteran scorer Hulk and Keno, reached 68 points in 31 games and not only kept his ten points ahead of Palmeiras, but also increased the distance that separates him from Flamengo to 14 (third, with 54 points), champion of the last two editions.

The current champion has two games less and can reduce the leader’s distance to 8 points if he wins in both, but he has been facing an irregular stage and in his last game he only got a draw with bottom Chapecoense.

El Mineiro, on the other hand, not only confirms its good phase in each game and reinforces its favoritism, now with a solid victory over the popular Corinthians (sixth with 47 points), but also set a new record: 13 consecutive victories as host in matches for the League, something not achieved by any other club in the history of the Brazilian Championship.

The Belo Horizonte team has won 43 points of the 48 that it played in its stadium, Mineirao, where this Wednesday it was supported by about 60,000 fans, almost the same as last Sunday and that allow it to have the two largest audiences of the Brazilian Championship since the stadiums were fully open after the covid pandemic.

Mineiro again dominated the home game and opened the scoring 13 minutes into the first half with a goal from Diego Costa, the former Atlético de Madrid player who stood out for his assists thanks to Corinthians being more concerned about scoring Hulk .

El Mineiro did not feel the lack of Argentine midfielder Nacho Fernández, one of their main players and who was vetoed by doctors after complaining of muscle pain, since Keno also stood out and scored the second goal for the locals.

The third near the end of the match was authored by the international Hulk, who tied with Gilberto for first place on the scorers list with twelve goals.

In another match for the thirty-first match, Palmeiras beat Atlético Goianiense 4-0 at home without surprises with goals from Rony, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa and Breno Lopes, and remained in second place in the standings.

The green team from Sao Paulo, led by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, once again took advantage of a League match to prepare for the final of the Copa Libertadores, in which they will be measured in two weeks with Flamengo in a single match in Montevideo in the that he will try to retain the title he won last year.

Santos beat Bragantino 2-0 with goals from Marinho and Uruguayan Carlos Sánchez and moved away from the last four in the standings, which are punished with relegation to the second division.

Marinho, one of Santos’ figures in the campaign that allowed him to reach the final of the Copa Libertadores last year, ended a four-month, sixteen-game drought without scoring and scored his fifth goal in the Brazilian Championship and the eighth on the season.

Marinho also suffered a penalty at the end of the game that Sánchez was in charge of transforming into Santos’ second goal.

The defeat left Bragantino parked in fourth place after being one of the big upsets of the season.

The new setback already worries the Bragantino technical commission, which has suffered three defeats in a row less than ten days before playing the final of the South American Cup with the also Brazilian Athletico Parananese. .

