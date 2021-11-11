11/11/2021

On at 06:02 CET

.

Atlético Mineiro beat Corinthians 3-0 this Wednesday, remained at the top of the Brazilian Championship standings with ten points ahead of his immediate guard, Palmeiras, and took another firm step towards the title with seven games to go.

Atñético Mineiro, with annotations from the Spanish-Brazilian Diego Costa, the veteran scorer Hulk and Keno, reached 68 points in 31 games and not only kept his ten points ahead of Palmeiras how he increased to 14 the distance that separates him from Flamengo (third, with 54 points), champion of the last two editions.

The current champion has two games less and can reduce the distance from the leader to 8 points in case of winning both, but he has been facing an irregular stage and in his last match he only got a draw with bottom Chapecoense.

El Mineiro, on the other hand, not only confirms its good phase in each game and reinforces its favoritism, now with a solid victory over the popular Corinthians (sixth with 47 points), but also imposed a new record: 13 consecutive victories as host in league matches, something not achieved by any other club in the history of the Brazilian Championship.

The whole of Belo Horizonte has conquered 43 points of the 48 he played in his stadium, Mineirao, where this Wednesday it was supported by about 60,000 fans, almost the same as last Sunday and that allow it to have the two largest audiences of the Brazilian Championship since the stadiums were fully open after the covid pandemic.

El Mineiro again dominated the game at home and opened the scoring 13 minutes into the first half with a goal from Diego Costa, the former player of the Atlético de Madrid who stood out for his assists thanks to Corinthians being more concerned about scoring the Hulk.

El Mineiro did not even feel the lack of Argentine midfielder Nacho Fernández, one of their main players and who was banned by doctors after complaining of muscle pain, as Keno also stood out and scored the second goal for the locals.

The third almost at the end of the match was authored by the international Hulk, who ties with Gilberto for first place on the scorers list with twelve targets.

In another of the matches for the thirty-first day the Palmeiras beat Atlético Goianiense 4-0 at home without surprises with goals from Rony, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa and Breno Lopes, and he remained in second place in the standings.

The green team from Sao Paulo, led by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, once again took advantage of a League match to prepare for the final of the Copa Libertadores, in which will be measured in two weeks with Flamengo in a single match in Montevideo in which he will try to retain the title he won last year.

Santos beat Bragantino 2-0 with goals from Marinho and Uruguayan Carlos Sánchez and he moved away from the last four in the standings, which are punished with relegation to the second division.

Marinho, one of Santos’ figures in the campaign that allowed him to reach the final of the Copa Libertadores last year, put an end to a four-month drought and sixteen games without scoring and scored his fifth goal in the Brazilian Championship and his eighth of the season.

Marinho also suffered a penalty at the end of the match that Sánchez was in charge of transforming into the second goal of Santos.

The defeat left the Bragantino parked in the fourth placer after being one of the great surprises of the season.

The new setback already worries the technical commission of the Bragantino, which has suffered tthree defeats in a row within ten days to dispute the final of the South American Cup with the also Brazilian Athletico Parananese.