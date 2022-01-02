01/02/2022 at 21:02 CET

Atlético Mineiro has begun to distrust Jorge Jesus, his number one goal for the bench this season 2022. And the Gaul, with no time to lose, has already launched his plan B, which is coincidentally another Portuguese coach: Carlos Carvalhal who is directing Braga.

The negotiation between Jorge Jesus and the Brazilian champion is not flowing as the Belo Horizonte club would like. There was a first contact in recent days and both parties began to continue talking online this next week. At the next meeting, one of the At. Mineiro to give a definitive boost to an operation that, right now, seems difficult to conclude.

The fact that the former Benfica coach is not in a hurry to reach a boost and that the interest of Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, has appeared, has caused the Galo to have activated another option.

And there has already been a first contact with Carlos Carvalhal to find out what his predisposition would be to go to coach in Brazil. The current Braga coach, who has a termination clause of 2.5 million euros, has already been negotiating with Flamengo, which in the end ended up opting for another compatriot: Paulo Sousa, that he was directing the selection of Poland.

The Galo has recovered in health before the possible ‘no’ of Jorge Jesus and negotiates to two bands. There is a rush in Belo Horizonte, after the surprising fright of Cuca, and the new manager is expected to be announced this week so that the preseason can begin. In this 2002, the At. Mineiro, who will once again have one of the best squads on the continent, has set the assault on the Copa Libertadores as his main goal, after falling in the semifinals in the last edition.