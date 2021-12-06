12/06/2021 at 13:48 CET

betfair

The colchoneros travel to Porto to play a very important match, since next Tuesday their European future will be decided against a rival who will undoubtedly sell their skin dearly. After the defeat in the Wanda Metropolitano against Milan, the Atlético will seek the victory that allows them to stay alive in Europe, although with certain doubts after an irregular streak in recent days.

Despite having only four out of fifteen possible points in the Champions League, Cholo’s men could be classified according to what happens in San siro, although only victory is worth them. For this game, the colchoneros will be able to count on two important men in Cholo’s schemes, such as Carrasco and Giménez, although they lose Felipe and Savic through suspension and injury, respectively.

For sure, Simeone will start Giménez along with Hermoso in the center of the defense. Koke-Llorente-De Paul-Carrasco / Correa in the center of the field and Griezmann-Suárez above, except if he chooses to admit Joao Félix, having rested on the last day of the League. The return of Giménez seems vital for a team lacking character to date, and more so in a match of these characteristics, where men like Koke or Giménez himself, have to be the standards that guide the team in the most difficult moments.

On the other hand, regarding Porto, midfielder Mateus Uribe is suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards, so Marko Grujic and Sergio Oliveira should form the couple in the engine room. Pepe still has muscle problems, although he is doing everything possible to be fit to play on Tuesday. If Pepe is not fit to play the match, Fabio Cardoso will start in defense, along with Chancel Mbemba. Marcano and Joao Mario will miss the Champions League event.

The Atlético’s defensive problems They are there to be exposed by Porto this week, and the Portuguese hosts could not be facing a better time to show their best side in Europe. Men like “Tecatito Corona” or “Luís Díaz”, treasure great quality in their boots and in this type of encounter is where they should bring out their quality as footballers.

Both teams desperately need the points this TuesdayBut Atlético have many experienced names used to high-pressure situations like this and they should show their experience, although only victory is worth them, since a draw would not exactly benefit either team.

That is why the fee [1.84] offered by Betfair relating to “Both teams score”, It seems to me a very good quota, seeing the moment that both groups are going through and the needs of both. As a result of the aforementioned, and being aware that Atlético is not going through its best moment, Atlético’s men are superior line by line and Tuesday’s game is a final, so I opted for betting on [1.75] that Betfair offers us “At Madrid – Bet without a draw”.

We can get a higher quota within the “Combipartido” section with a bet like “Atlético wins and more than 1.5 goals”, which has a quota of [3.36].