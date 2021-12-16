12/16/2021 at 2:38 PM CET

Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid meet in one of the most attractive duels of the next day with the Andalusian team as second in the La Liga classification and Atlético fourth. Those of Pizjuán are eight behind the leader but, with one game less, like the rojiblancos but already 13 behind Real Madrid.

To the optimism of those of Cholo, Sevilla have only won one of their last nine games against Atlético de Madrid in La Liga (4E 4D) although it was the last between them in the competition (1-0 last April) – no They have won two in a row in the league against the rojiblancos since 2010 (2). Atlético de Madrid, of course, have not won in their last three visits to Sevilla in La Liga (2E 1D), after having won in two of the previous three (1D) – it is their worst streak without away victories against those of Nervión in the competition with Diego Simeone as coach.

Total equality to win the title

According to Betfair forecasts, the distance in the league is not reflected in the fight for the title. If Sevilla take five points from Atlético in the current classification, in the list of favorites for the championship the rojiblancos maintain the type. Whether Atlético or Sevilla win La Liga share favoritism in the predictions. That Madrid does it, more likely. Barcelona is installed in the fourth position to win the league title.

Without Griezmann there is paradise

A curiosity links Atlético with a good past in Andalusia. Atlético de Madrid have only lost in one of their last eight visits to Andalusian teams in La Liga (4W 3E), 1-0 precisely against Sevilla last April. It is also striking to see how Atlético de Madrid has a better percentage of victories in La Liga this season without Antoine Griezmann (66.7%) than with him on the pitch (46.2%, 6V 4E 3D). In fact, he has not lost in the competition this season when he has played without the French (2V 1E).

For this reason, Cholo seems that he is going to choose to recover a successful couple. One is a specialist in scoring goals and the other in facilitating the work of his teammates so that they can see the goal more easily. Luis Suárez and Ángel Correa will form together again at the top of the mattress attack at the Sánchez Pizjuán according to what Simeone rehearsed this past Wednesday. The Argentine coach is aware that before the final that the match against Sevilla will mean, he needs his top gunner and to compensate for the Uruguayan game, he will line up a Correa who is the player who can do the best for Griezmann.

The spirit of Valladolid

They have not played too many minutes together this season despite the fact that the Argentine has played all the official matches to date and that Suárez has started most of them, but lor it is true that naming Ángel and Luis is thinking about the past league title.

Angelito’s point to tie the clash against Valladolid at José Zorrilla and the definition minutes after Luis Suárez were key for Atlético to be able to defend the title at this point in the year. Thus, in a delicate moment.

Far from the leader of the classification and forced to beat a direct rival, Simeone bets on the La Liga lead. According to Betfair forecasts, Sevilla and Atlético share the same position to win next Saturday’s game, which reflects the great equality that is presumed in the clash.