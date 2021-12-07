12/07/2021 at 06:30 CET

Roger Payró

Installed in the abyss to which he himself has condemned himself for his pyrrhic actions, in Europe Atlético has no more margin for error. In Champions he does not depend on himself or to be in the second round and could even be seen outside the Europa League, a traditional lesser evil that now would be a failure. The mattress box has potential as not to be in this predicament or need the cabals with which he arrives this Tuesday at Do Dragao, where it is measured against a Porto that clings to second place.

The mattress team must win yes or yes and look askance at San Siro. If Milan manage to defeat the hitherto intractable Liverpool, Atlético will have to win by at least one more goal than the ‘Rossoneri’. If the base is already complicated, the absences in the axis of the rear make the mountain even more difficult to climb. Giménez and Savic are out due to injury and Felipe is out due to suspension. Handsome, the only center-back available in the squad, will have Kondogbia as his partner, forced to delay his position.

To add pressure, rojiblancas accounts can suffer a blow. Failure to pass the phase means that Atlético will feel a gap of 9.6 million euros -the amount awarded by UEFA automatically for advancing to the round of 16-, apart from the 2.8 of the simple victory in Porto.

Except for surprise Simeone will bet on 4-5-1 with the doubt of whether Carrasco, after overcoming some annoyances, will be to be of the game or will opt for Joao Felix. Suárez will start and probably Griezmann too. Koke and De Paul are immovable and Lemar will occupy the remaining demarcation. Lodi and Marcos Llorente, the sides of a defense that they will guard Oblak’s goal, more pierced than usual: 16 goals conceded in the last 10 games.

Atlético will need the stars to line up, something that Porto will try to avoid. Immersed in a streak of eight wins in a row in Portugal, where he is the leader, the cast of Sérgio Conceiçao dreams of keeping second place. However, if he doesn’t win, he could even be out of the Europa League. The Portuguese painting does not have so many absences, although the dismissal due to sanction of Oribe and the probable one of Pepe, physically touched, are fundamental. Marcano will not be in the center of the defense due to injury either. Otávio and Luis Diaz will add gunpowder to the attack of the ‘dragons’, led by Taremi and Evanilson.

Probable lineups:

Port: Diogo Costa; Cardoso, Mbemba, Zaidú, Manafá; Otávio, Sérgio Oliveira, Vitinha, Luis Díaz; Taremi and Evanilson.

Athletic: Oblak; Llorente, Kondogbia, Hermoso, Lodi; Griezmann, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Joao Félix; and Luis Suárez.

Referee: Clement Turpin (France).

Hour: 21.00.

Stadium: Do Dragao.