12/19/2021 at 10:00 CET

ANDCholo Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid has signed its worst defensive record in the last decade: with a total of 51 goals conceded in 2021, the capital’s team has exceeded 49 in 2014, when they won LaLiga and reached the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Goals received by Atlético in each of the 10 years with Simeone:

47 in 2012

37 in 2013

49 in 2014

35 in 2015

36 in 2016

41 in 2017

43 in 2018

40 in 2019

37 in 2020

51 in 2021 – Pedro Martin (@pedritonumeros) December 18, 2021

The colchoneros, who have shown unusual irregularity in this first leg of the 2021/22 season, They could not defeat Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla at the Sánchez Pizjuán and they scored points again, as they already did against Mallorca and Real Madrid.

The rojiblancos have shown great defensive strength throughout the Simeone era, but this 2021 has become the worst calendar year in terms of goals conceded. The total record is as follows: 47 in 2012, 37 in 2013, 49 in 2014, 35 in 2015, 36 in 2016, 41 in 2017, 43 in 2018, 40 in 2019, 37 in 2020 and 51 in 2021.

Atlético sinks in the final stretch of the year

Atlético de Madrid succumbed to Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla and He has not signed any of the last nine possible, something that leaves him in fifth position with one unit less than the surprising Rayo Vallecano of Andoni Iraola.

Cholo Simeone’s are also four points from Real Betis, six from Sevilla and 13 from Real Madrid, who have not yet played their match against Cádiz corresponding to the 18th round of LaLiga Santander.