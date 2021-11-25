11/25/2021 at 11:14 CET

Cholo Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid lost (0-1) to AC Milan on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League group stage and fell to last place. In what is the first defeat in the entire history of the competition against the Italian team, the rojiblancos do not depend on themselves and will risk their lives against Porto in the last match.

The colchoneros, who signed their third consecutive defeat in the maximum continental competition practically on the horn, they reach the last date as the worst classified and with an extreme situation: they must beat Porto at home and wait until AC Milan do not defeat an already classified Liverpool away to reach the round of 16.

3 – @Atleti has 100% victories against Milan in European competition, winning all their previous commitments, all of them in @LigadeCampeones, 0-1 away and 4-1 at home in the 2013/14 season, and 1 -2 out this season. Plenary # Atleti #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/3kQTXvOXcg – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 24, 2021

The team from the capital confirmed their first loss in direct confrontation against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League. Cholo Simeone’s men had beaten the Italian team 0-1 away and 4-1 at home in the two previous games, in the 2013/14 season, in addition to the 1-2 victory in the first round match..

An extreme situation in Europe

Atlético de Madrid suffered an unexpected setback in the closing stages of the match against AC Milan. Junior Messias broke in in the 87th minute to pass from Kessié and collapsed the defensive network in a fair and deserved way: those of Stefano Pioli were superior in the global calculation and recovered the qualifying options if they added three points in the last day.

The Madrilenians, in this way, face the last date of the group stage as the last classified and a limit situation: You need to add three points to ensure at least a presence in the Europa League and wait for the result of the other match in the group to speed up your qualification options for the round of 16.