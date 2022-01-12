01/12/2022 at 12:31 CET

Marc Escolà

From the Spanish capital they point to a growing Atlético de Madrid’s interest in hiring Darwin Núñez. The main objective of the colchonero club is to guarantee the signing of a renowned striker for next season and the Uruguayan will be the main asset of the colchoneros in the next market.

The 22-year-old footballer landed on the Benfica in summer 2020 from Almeria in exchange of 24 million euros and has shown a very outstanding level in the club Lisbon. This season he has scored 18 goals in the 23 official games he has played, in addition to contributing to the elimination of Barça of the Champions League.

Despite this, the current interim technician Nuno Veríssimo follow in the wake of Jorge Jesus and has left Nunez on the bench these last games. According to several local media, as well as Portuguese, already there have been exploratory contacts in recent weeks between Atlético de Madrid and Benfica. Edgardo lasalvia, the player’s agent, was at the Wanda Metropolitano to watch a game late last year, a sign that the deal would be moving forward.

🚨🎙️ | Edgardo Lasalvia (Darwin Núñez’s agent): “Right now, the priority [for Darwin’s next destination] is Spain. We are thinking about June and July 2022. & rdquor; [via MARCA] 🇺🇾 – Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 11, 2022

It should be remembered that among the rojiblancos there are Jose Maria Giménez and Luis Suárez, two compatriots ‘luxury’ for Darwin. Even so, local and Portugal point out that, usually, the Benfica sells expensive and the hiring of the striker by the Athletic it will always be a high investment. Other clubs like Newcastle, which has already been done with Trippier in the current window, they are also lurking and English sources value the offer of the ‘magpies’ at 60 million euros.