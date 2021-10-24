10/23/2021 at 10:35 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

This Sunday, Simeone could align his three great offensive arguments for the first time: Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suárez and Joao Félix. The first challenge of the long-awaited ‘Trident’ will be, nothing more and nothing less, trying to defeat the current leader of La Liga Santander, Real Sociedad.

The ‘txuri-urdin’ ensemble attends the appointment in an unbeatable state, and already accumulates eight consecutive days without knowing the defeat in the domestic championship. However, the squad has been affected by injuries over the days, so Imanol Alguacil will not be able to count on players like Carlos Fernández, Nacho Monreal, Jon Guridi, Ander Barrenetxea, Martín Zubimendi or Mikel Oyarzabal. The loss of the striker from Eibar is especially significant, as he is the team’s greatest talent.

Despite the obvious plague of injuries, not everything is bad news in San Sebastián. The return of David Silva to the pitch brings a plus of quality and seniority to the ‘txuri-urdin’ team.

Atlético, for their part, face the game with good feelings despite the defeat last Tuesday. The scoring nose of Luis Suárez, the recovery of the best version of Antoine Griezmann, who signed a great game against Liverpool and the talent of Joao Félix, increasingly daring in individual actions, they can unblock even the most difficult matches. However, it is not all good news for Simeone, since He will not be able to count on Stefan Savic or Marcos Llorente, fundamental pieces in the rojiblanco scheme.

Definitely, the duel in the Metropolitan will be a litmus test for both teams. Atlético has the statistics in favor, since they have won in three of the last five direct confrontations, but the ‘txuri-urdin team has not known defeat since the first day of the League, in which Barça won by a result from 4-2.

Probable lineups

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Giménez, Lodi; De Paul, Koke, Lemar; Griezmann, Luis Suárez and Joao Félix.

Real society: Remiro; Zaldua, Elustondo, Le Normand, Gorosabel; Guevara, Merino, Silva; Portu, Januzaj and Isak.