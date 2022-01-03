01/03/2022

On at 07:53 CET

.

Roberto Bautista (19) returned to show off a pristine tennis to sentence the clash against Norway after beating Casper ruud (8) by a tight 6-4 and 7-6 (4), which made it 2-0 on aggregate.

After the second consecutive win, Spain is approaching a semifinals that could be practically guaranteed in the event that Chile overtakes Serbia in the other match of group A.

“Ruud is an incredible player and that is why I am very happy to have made very few unforced errors and to have been very aggressive at the same time.& rdquor ;, commented after the end of the match referring to his 16 unforced errors that drew attention compared to the 36 committed by his rival.

Baptist, who admitted that Australia is one of the places where he is most comfortable playing, also stated that he is very happy to start the year in this way after having accumulated some bitter defeats in the last section of 2021.

CARREÑO OPENED THE SCOREBOARD

The first point came through his compatriot Pablo Carreño (20), who improved his level compared to his first game against Chilean Alejandro Tabilo, to beat the Nordic Viktor Durasovic (6-3 and 6-3).

DOUBLES PUTS THE PLENARY

Pedro Martinez Y Alexander Davidovich they also defeated the Norwegians in two sets Lukas Hellum-Lilleengen Y Andreja Petrovic (6-4 and 6-1).

The next match of Spain will take place this Wednesday against a Serbia without Novak Djokovic that, in the case of winning against Chile, will be decisive to determine the semifinalist of group B.