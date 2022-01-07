01/07/2022

Act. At 12:24 CET

.

The Castellón Roberto Bautista (19) he scored a titanic fight against the Pole Hubert hurkacz (9) by 7-6 (6), 2-6 and 7-6 (5) to give Spain a pass to an ATP Cup final in which they will face the winner of the clash that will measure Russia against Canada.

“It is a match that I will always remember, we both deserved to win & rdquor ;, he commented after closing his fourth consecutive victory in the current edition of the ATP Cup that lasted to two hours and forty minutes.

The tennis quality of the first set was unsurpassed after both players brought out their best versions to delight the sparse audience of Ken Rosewell with endless beautifully crafted rallies.

After preserving all their services, the Pole and the Spaniard, who came to the duel with a face to face favorable to the Castellón (2-0), led the first set to a tiebreaker that shone with unlikely points and that fell on the Spanish side by a tight 8-6.

Baptist He accused the wear and tear of the first set in a second set that yielded by a resounding 6-2 despite the fact that he conceded the same breaking balls (2) as his rival.

In the final round, the first Spanish seed was about to steal the service from the Pole when the scoreboard looked a 5-4 favorable but, after insisting up to three times on an equal that unleashed the nerves of the Spanish bench, the Pole was he aimed the game and left everything ready for a new ‘tie-break’.

The tie continued as the main protagonist in the ‘tie-break’ until a mini-break with 3-3 meant the final 7-5.

The victory of Baptist The first triumph of the Asturian Pablo Carreño (20) made good the first triumph, who passed over the Polish Jan Zielinski, 860th in the world, after endorsing him 6-2 and 6-1, to leave on a tray a pass to the final that Bautista made against the top-10 Hubert hurkacz (9).

“They have been unlucky and I am sorry for that. I had to focus on mine & rdquor ;, he commented after the conclusion of a match that did not last one hour, alluding to the positive of Kamil Majchrzak, tennis player whom he planned to face.

Carreno, who continued with full victories in the team competition, once again maintained a high percentage of first serves (76%) that helped him maintain his rival, known for his skills in doubles, without any option.

The doubles match was, for the fourth time in a row, without any emotion after the singles decreed the pass to the final.