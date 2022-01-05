01/05/2022 at 11:15 CET

.

The Castellón Roberto Bautista (19) closed a group stage culminating at a master level after beating the Serbian Dusan Lajovic (33) 6-1 and 6-4, in a match that was inconsequential after the first Spanish victory in singles that guaranteed a place in the semifinals.

“It was a very intense battle, we both played very well and the conditions were wet, so it was difficult. I’m very happy to have won these three games as a team & rdquor ;, commented Baptist after sealing what was his third consecutive victory in the team tournament.

Both tennis players reissued the first match of the first ATP Cup final in 2020 on the same stage, the Ken Rosewell Arena court, but this time representing their respective countries as the main seeds as a result of the absences of Rafael Nadal Y Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard from Castellón rebuilt his tennis from a solid first serve with which he managed to score 90% of the points played with first serve.

His triumph meant a new mathematical victory for Spain (2-0) in the absence of playing the final doubles, which enforced the first point achieved by his compatriot Pablo Carreño (20) before the Serbian Filip Krajinovic by 6-3 and 6-4.

Baptist he will have a litmus test in the semifinals where he will face a top-10 like the Pole Hubert hurkacz this Friday at the night pass on the same stage as against the Serbs.

“If I play well I will have my chances against Hubert. I have to concentrate on my game & rdquor ;, he concluded.