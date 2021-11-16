11/16/2021 at 17:52 CET

The Italian Matteo berrettini, number 7 in the world ranking, confirmed this Tuesday that it is forced to withdraw from the ATP Finals in Turin by a abdominal injury, so his place will pass to his compatriot Jannik Sinner, the first substitute.

“I thought, I reflected, I cried and in the end I decided … My Finals are over, I am devastated, I would never think that I would give up the most important tennis event organized in Italy in this way. The reality is that as much as I wanted to play against this hobby again, I felt and decided that my body is not ready to face the challenges that lie ahead, “he wrote Berrettini on your Instagram profile.

“To say that I am sad is not enough to describe my state of mind, I feel that something was stolen from me that I conquered with years of effort and sweat. It was not an easy decision, but I am convinced that it is the best for me and my career. Thank you for your support and for the thousands of messages you have sent me, I was moved “, concluded the Italian.

Berrettini retired last Sunday, after losing the first set to German Alexander Zverev, by a pain in the abdominals Similar to the one that forced him to be out for three months after this year’s Australian Open. He underwent a series of exams on Monday and tried to recover to compete this Tuesday until the end. He asked and got the ATP to postpone his match against the Pole Hubert hurkacz from 14:00 CET (13:00 GMT) to 21:00 CET (20:00 GMT), but that it was not enough to be able to play.