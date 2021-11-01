11/01/2021 at 10:53 CET

.

Italian Jannik Sinner debuts at the prestigious club in the top 10 of the world tennis rankings and is aiming for the Pala Alpitour finals in Turin, Italy, from November 14 to 21; while the Spanish Charlie Alcaraz rises to 35th place.

The Italian Matteo berretini sealed his pass to Turin and there are now only two free places to which the Norwegian aspire Casper ruud, Sinner, the Polish Hubert Huzkack and English Cameron Norrie.

Sinner It is the only movement among the top ten and enters the 9th, his best classification in his short career -20 years-, with the immovable podium with the Serbian Novak Djokovic, the russian Daniil Medvedev and greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The German Alexander Zverev, winner in Vienna, moves away from Spanish Raphael Nadal who remains in fifth place in the World Cup and the Swiss Roger Federer It is, this week, in the fourteenth place.

Spanish Carlos Alcaraz also rises to 35th place, who is still the youngest in the top 100 at 18 years old.

In the top 100 are, this week, up to 19 Latin American players:

Rafael Nadal (ESP, 5), Diego Schwartzman (ARG, 15), Pablo Carreño (ESP, 17), Cristian Garín (CHI, 18), Roberto Bautista (ESP, 20), Carlos Alcaraz (ESP, 35), Federico Delbonis (ARG, 43), Albert Ramos (ESP, 44), Alejandro Davidovich (ESP, 45), Pedro Martínez (ESP, 64), Federico Coria (ARG, 72), Roberto Carballés (ESP, 75), Guido Pella (ARG , 77), Jaume Munar (ESP, 78), Facundo Bagnis (ARG, 79), José Manuel Cerundolo (ARG, 85), Pablo Andújar (ESP, 90), Carlos Taberner (ESP, 95) and Pablo Cuevas (URU, 96).