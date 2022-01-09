01/09/2022 at 4:25 PM CET

The ATP ranking tennis has not undergone major changes after the title won by Rafael Nadal at the ATP 250 in Melbourne this Sunday, January 9. The manacorí he added his first title of 2022 and the 89th of his professional career, but it does not climb places in the world ranking and remains sixth.

There is not a single change in the top eight positions of the ATP rankings. The ranking is still led by Novak Djokovic with 10,875 points. The Serbian is still in a Melbourne hotel awaiting the decision on whether he will be able to play the Australian Open. The podium is completed Medvedev Y Zverev.

The most substantial change in the men’s ATP ranking is that of Felix Auger-Aliassime, one of the two protagonists of Canada’s triumph in the ATP Cup, a competition that gives points for the classification unlike the Davis Cup. Up two places and installed in the ninth position.

ATP RANKING (AS OF JANUARY 9)

1 Novak Djokovic (SRB) – 10,875 points

2 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) – 8,640

3 Alexander Zverev (ALE) – 7,920

4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) – 6,540

5 Andrey Rublev (RUS) – 4,945

6 Rafa Nadal (ESP) – 4,875

7 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) – 4,568

8 Casper Ruud (NOR) – 4,150

9 FA Aliassime (CAN) – 3,653 (+2)

10 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) – 3.636 (-1)

–

16 Roberto Bautista (ESP) – 2,375

22 Pablo Carreño (ESP) – 2,295

33 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) – 1,612