11/15/2021 at 8:26 PM CET

The ATP, chaired by Andrea Gaudenzi, expressed his support for the Chinese player Peng shuai, who reported having suffered sexual violence, and called for a “complete, clear and transparent investigation” to ensure the safety of the tennis player.

“There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our community. We are deeply concerned about the insecurity affecting the safety of WTA player Peng Shuai. We are encouraged to receive safety messages from the WTA that the player is doing well and we will continue to monitor the situation, “Gaudenzi said.

“We fully support the WTA petition for a full, clear and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Peng Shuai“added the president of the ATP.

Shuai reported on her Weibo account that she had been forced into a sexual encounter with Zhang Gaoli, a former Chinese vice minister, who was one of the most influential men in the country in the past decade.

The media have shown concern about the whereabouts of the athlete, of whom no news has been had, to which the WTA reacted, which has asked for an investigation to be opened.

The institution noted that recent events in China involving a WTA player, Peng Shuai, are cause for deep concern and made it clear that, as an organization dedicated to women, is committed to the principles on which they were founded: equality, opportunity and respect.