One of the great anime phenomena of the last decade is Shingeki no Kyojin, also know as Attack on Titan. Although fans of the manga already had their conclusion a few months ago, those who watch the anime are eagerly awaiting the second part of the final season, and today a trailer has just been released that promises an epic conclusion to the story that has captivated millions. since 2013, and it has also been confirmed that this second part of the fourth season will arrive on January 9, 2022.

Shingeki no Kyojin It emerged as a manga in 2009, by author Hajime Isayama. The success of this work was worth it to be taken to anime, and its story could be framed in the science fiction steampunk and fantasy genres. The protagonist is Eren Jaeger, who sees his family die under an attack by the Titans and wants to dedicate his life to exterminating them, but while he is learning about the history of his country and the giants, he discovers dark secrets that destroy the foundations of his world.

The first season of Attack on Titan arrived on April 6, 2013 on the Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS) television network, and ended on September 28 of that year. The second season was released in April 2017 and ended in June of the same year; and the third was released in two parts, the first between June and October 2018 and the second between May and June 2019. At the time, it surprised many by the perfect or almost perfect ratings that some of the episodes obtained by the public. .

The final season was also divided into two parts, the first batch of episodes could be enjoyed by fans between December 2020 and March 2021. However, it had some controversies due to the change of animation studio. The first three seasons were in charge of WIT Studio, and their work was very well received by fans and critics, but the fourth was developed by MAPPA, and the anger of the fans was so great that they came to harass the creatives of the company .

Given the success of the manga, since 2011 it became known that a live-action film was in development, which would not arrive until 2015. The result was disappointing and only added to the long list of failed manga and anime adaptations, but in the future we will have a version of Hollywood, by director Andy Muschietti, responsible for films like Mom – 65%, It (It) – 85% and The Flash.

To date Hollywood has a bad streak adapting anime and manga, the most infamous examples are Dragonball Evolution – 14% and Death Note – 40%, but the list is more extensive. In Japan they have not had such luck either, and the proof is Fullmetal Alchemist – 44% and the two Attack on Titan movies – 55%, but there are also exceptions, even in Hollywood. Battle Angel: The Last Warrior – 55%, is one of the manga-based films that has most excited audiences.

Anime has become a very popular form of entertainment in Latin America, and we can trace its origins back to the 1990s, when series like Knights of the Zodiac (Saint Seiya), Dragon ball and Pokemon they made it to television. Those first anime that conquered the hearts of millions, were simpler in their approaches, in modern anime like Attack on Titan It seeks to question Manichaeism, not only present in Japanese animation series, but also in official history.

The manga of Shingeki no Kyojin had an ending that generated mixed reactions on social networks, will that be the same fate that anime will have? We’ll find out in a few months, but even if that turns out to be the case, no one will be able to deny the impact this manga and anime had on pop culture.