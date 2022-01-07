Fans of Attack on Titan They are waiting for the premiere of the second part of the final season on the edge of their seats. Several months have passed since the last chapter and now everyone wants to know the end of this incredible story, at least in animated format. Through social networks, Chrunchy Roll and other platforms today share the final trailer for the following episodes, a preview that comes after the publication of a surprising teaser trailer that left everyone wanting more. Read on for all the details.

The new trailer for the fourth season of Attack on Titan or Shingeki no Kyojin, shows surprising images of its protagonists, Eren, Mikasa and Armin, whom we have accompanied throughout its history. The trailer, entitled “Crescendo” offers emotional moments from their lives and brings us closer to them now that we are about to say goodbye. You can see the new material below

“Crescendo” places special emphasis on the great virtues of its protagonists and the sacrifices they have been forced to make. The trailer will make fans who have followed the animation or manga since its inception nostalgic, preparing for the inevitable ending that is sure to break the hearts of many. Will it be able to establish itself as one of the most viewed animations in 2022?

Created by Hajime Isayama, the manga of Attack on Titan It was published in 2009 and from then on it was published constantly until April 2021, when it ended after 34 successful volumes in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine that went around the world. The anime, directed by Tetsurō Araki, began broadcasting in 2013 with a tremendous success that other products of its kind can only dream of. The great success of this series was to arrive during a time when anime regained its power in American countries, achieving an impact that has rarely been observed in Japanese animation.

Platforms like Chrunchy Roll have given Japanese animations a place of honor in countries outside of Japan. Whereas in the 1990s and early 2000s this industry suffered from piracy and few or no ways to legally distribute itself on a large scale, the advent of the Internet forever changed the rules of the game and now everyone can enjoy it. favorite anime anytime. Shingeki no Kyojin is one of those New Age titles that have been successfully installed in the present and will surely go down in history as works of worship. The second part of the final season opens on January 9.

Another example of great success in the anime industry is Demon slayer, anime that quickly became one of the most watched thanks to its successful distribution on Chrunchy Roll and Netflix. The movie Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train – 100%, it is already the most watched Japanese animated film in history, surpassing other impact titles such as Your Name – 98% or Spirited Away – 97%. Even if Attack on Titan concludes soon, it is clear that new titles will continue to appear that will become part of the high consumption of the genre in the coming years.

