01/13/2022 at 11:42 CET

Members of the Malaga Local Police they have arrested a 32-year-old individual as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of gender violence with aggressions and threats brandishing white weapons, in addition to the alleged illegal detention of the same, which was prevented from leaving the house.

The events took place on the 10:45 am last Friday, January 7 in the property where the couple lived, in the case of a housing enabled in a commercial premises, when, witnesses to the events, alerted Room 092 of the Malaga Local Police that a couple was fighting, even kicking a glass door causing glass to fall onto the public highway.

Several units of the aforementioned Corps rushed to the place, observing the broken glass and the man and woman inside the building, finding themselves the very violent individual, carrying a knife and a screwdriver, the victim stating from the inside that he had been attacked by himself, the agents being able to appreciate at first glance a wound on the face and another bleeding on the hand, adding that he would not let her out, since he had locked the door from the inside with the key, which later left to prevent her from leaving the house.

Despite the fact that the local policemen who traveled to the place They tried to calm the individual down to put down his weapons and free the womanHe continued to be extremely aggressive, refusing to open the door and threatening both to attack his partner and to injure himself, even stating that if the agents accessed the house, he would stab the knife.

At one point, the individual raised his hand wielding the knife with the presumed intention of injuring the woman, causing a situation of imminent and serious risk to the physical integrity and even the life of the victim, which led to unot of the local police force open the door with an accurate kick with the foot, after which several agents rushed inside, arriving the individual to attempt to injure himself with the screwdriver while the woman tried to avoid it, being finally disarmed and reduced by the local police, who thus prevented harm from being caused, agents who had previously ensured the physical integrity of the victim by removing her from the home.

Local police officers proceeded to intervention of the knife, with a ten-centimeter blade, and the screwdriver, with a dimension of about 23 centimeters, as well as the arrest of the individual, who would be transferred to a hospital where he was admitted to await a psychiatric evaluation, remaining in police custody until his subsequent transfer to police facilities, where He was put in jail until he was finally brought to justice.

Local cops offered the 49-year-old victim the possibility of being assisted, for which the presence of an ambulance was requested, being declined such assistance on her part, despite the fact that, at first glance, she had a wound on her face, cuts on her right hand and hip, and several contusions, in addition to stating that she had been bitten by a potentially dangerous dog that they had in the house, specifically a Brazilian Row that, finally, she wanted to take care of herself.

Likewise, the victim declined to be assisted by the legal services at his disposal, also stating that I would not report the facts. Apparently, the couple had been living together for two and a half years, allegedly being, continuous episodes of violence against women by the individual. In fact, on December 24, the victim reported that her partner grabbed her by the neck and threw bleach on her, although, as she stated, she later decided to withdraw the complaint.