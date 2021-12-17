In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

On the occasion of the Christmas sales, Amazon is recovering a good part of the Black Friday offers, including some as attractive as the Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro.

Black Friday is a day in which there are thousands of offers on all kinds of products, but it also has a particularly strange effect, and that is that in subsequent weeks the same stores usually repeat some of their offers. This is the case of Amazon, which has stepped on the accelerator of the pre-Christmas sales.

There are many offers in your store, although today we want to focus on one especially interesting if you are a runner or triathlete: the Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro with nothing more and nothing less than 210 euros discount to stay at only 489 euros.

It is a real bargain for everyone who wants a top-level sports watch, probably the best of all those on sale, and Garmin itself has very striking watches in its catalog.

This elite sports watch has the BodyBattery function, pulse oximeter and all the running metrics you can imagine, plus dozens of sports modes, including triathlon.

To begin with, its battery life is truly outstanding for what is usually common in this type of models, since can arrive without much trouble after three weeks.

Of course, it totally depends on the use you give to advanced sports measurement, since using GPS to quantify workouts consumes a lot of energy, something common.

Both the sensors it has and its screen are better than those of almost all its rivals, and if something characterizes Garmin it is the precision with which it measures all kinds of values, in addition to the usefulness it takes from them.

We explain how to make the best decision to buy a sports watch, the models and what you should look for to make the best choice and save money.

For example, with information on your pace, distance traveled, heart rate and even quality of sleep, the Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro can tell you if you are performing above or below your level, what level of training load you are supporting and even give you tips to improve.

For runners, especially those who train on their own, it is undoubtedly the best friend to run faster and faster.

Shipping is free to any part of Spain, whether or not you have a Prime account, although if you do, so much the better, since one of the advantages of Prime is the express delivery of orders in just 24 hours.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.