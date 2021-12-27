As the variant omicron keep hitting a U.S tired of the pandemic, the first antiviral pills for Covid-19 they promise the protection needed by the population at risk of serious diseases. However, many people who were prescribed the new drugs from Pfizer or Merck will require careful monitoring by doctors and pharmacists, and antivirals may not be safe for all, experts warn.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Paxlovid from Pfizer for mild to moderate Covid-19 in people as young as 12 years old who have underlying conditions that increase the risk of hospitalization and death from coronavirus, such as heart disease or diabetes.

Related news

However, one of the two drugs in the antiviral cocktail could cause serious or life-threatening interactions with widely used medications such as statins, blood thinners, and some antidepressants, aim NBC News.

Even the FDA does not recommend Paxlovid for people with kidney disease or severe liver.

This is the Pfizer pill vs Covid-19 PHOTO: .

On the other hand, due to the concerns of the experts about the possible side effects of the molnupiravir from Merck, the FDA has restricted to adults and only in settings where other licensed treatments, including monoclonal antibodies, are inaccessible or not “clinically appropriate.”

Pfizer pill would create risks

The cocktail Paxlovid consists of two antiviral tablets nirmatrelvir and a tablet of ritonavir, a drug that has long been used as a so-called stimulant agent in anti-drug regimens HIV.

Ritonavir suppresses a key liver enzyme called CYP3A, which metabolizes many drugs, including nirmatrelvir. In the case of Paxlovid treatment, ritonavir slows the breakdown of the active antiviral in the body and helps it stay at a therapeutic level for a longer time.

When Paxlovid is combined with other drugs that are also metabolized by the CYP3A enzyme, the main concern is that the component ritonavir may increase co-administered drugs to toxic levels.

To complicate matters, drugs that present interaction risks are widely prescribed to people at increased risk of Covid due to other health conditions.

Medications include, but are not limited to, the following:

Blood thinners Anti-seizure drugs Medications for irregular heart rhythms For high blood pressure and high cholesterol Antidepressants and anxiolytics Immunosuppressants Steroids (including inhalers) HIV treatments Medications for erectile dysfunction

“Some of these potential interactions are not trivial and some combinations should be avoided entirely,” said Peter Anderson, professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Follow Herald USA in Google news, do CLICK HERE

CRS