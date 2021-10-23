10/23/2021 at 12:00 CEST

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the second goal in Mikel Arteta’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on matchday 9 of the Premier League. He recorded his fourth in both the British competition and seventh among all competitions, the player with the best record in English teams after Mohamed Salah, who has a total of 12.

The Gabonese, who was infected with malaria last season and spent practically a month without competing, is one of the most decisive players in this Arsenal. Since his arrival in the 2018/19 season, he has a total of 92 goals and 21 assists in 157 games..

7 – Only Mo Salah (12) has scored more goals in all competitions for Premier League clubs this season than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (7). Rebound. #ARSAVL pic.twitter.com/Nt3XttP9qp – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 22, 2021

The former Borussia Dortmund player found his place precisely in Germany after passing through teams such as AC Milan, Dijon, LOSC Lille, AS Monaco or Saint Étienne: he added 141 goals and 36 assists in 213 games and is the club’s sixth all-time top scorer.

Mikel Arteta’s main offensive speech

Aubameyang is one of the most decisive players on Mikel Arteta’s board. His verticality and relationship with the goal make him the great reference of the London team, which also brings together talent in all its lines with names such as Martin Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey or Ben White, among others..

The 32-year-old African attacker has a contract with Arsenal until 2023 And, despite the rumors that have placed him abroad on more than one occasion, he is an important figure within the club and one of the best players currently in the Premier League.