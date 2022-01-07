01/06/2022

On at 18:28 CET

The 2021 African Cup of Nations will be held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, after being postponed last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, but is already suffering the ravages of the coronavirus with dozens of footballers who have tested positive in virus detection tests. Among them, one of the most prominent stars of the tournament: Aubameyang.

The most affected selection is the Gambia, which, with more than half of its players (16 of 28) unavailable, had to cancel on January 1 two friendly matches scheduled before CAN 2021 (which maintains the name despite being held in 2022).

His coach, Belgian Tom Saintfiet, described this situation as a possible “catastrophe”, since the African Football Confederation (CAF) rejected the Gambia’s request to replace several players of the “Scorpions”, as the national team is known.

For the celebration of this tournament, CAF authorized participating teams to increase to 28 players, instead of the usual 23, due to the pandemic and possible losses due to positives. Too Ivory Coast had to cancel a friendly match against Comoros on January 3, after several cases of COVID-19 were registered in the Ivorian national team.

The general manager of the team of the Comoros, El-Hadad Himidi. Similarly, in the selection of Cameroon COVID-19 was confirmed in four players within ten days of the start of the championship.

The “Lions” of Senegal announced at least three cases and among the “Panthers” of Gabon there are two infected footballers. The list of affected teams doesn’t end there, too Malawi, Algeria, Cape Verde, Tunisia Y Nigeria have confirmed COVID-19 infections on their computers.