The famous auction house Christie’s in an account of its economic activity during 2021, highlighted that they sold USD 150 million in non-fungible tokens (NFT), throughout 2021.

Through their Twitter account, they reported that they are “Leading” auctions for collectibles. In that sense, they mentioned what they consider a “historic sale” that was led by the artist Beeple.

Beeple’s piece was the first tokenized digital artwork on the Ethereum blockchain, auctioned by Christie’s. The sale of the artistic piece called “The First 5.000 Days” took place last March and reached USD 70 million, a fact reported by CriptoNoticias.

The work is a collage that condenses five thousand images designed every day by Beeple, between May 1, 2007 and January 7, 2021.

“As the industry leader in digital innovation, Christie’s also continues to pioneer new technologies that are redefining the art business. This, including the creation of viewing and bidding experiences that integrate augmented reality, live streaming, purchase channels and hybrid sales formats, ”the auction house said in a statement.

Christie’s history with NFTs began with the success of the auction

a collectible by artist Beeple in early 2021.

Following the success of the Beeple auction, the auction house founded in 1766, last April it auctioned some NFTs again, that time it was nine non-fungible tokens of the well-known CryptoPunk. They were sold for USD 17 million, last May.

Christie’s and its advance in the world of NFTs

The auction house with 2 centuries of experience, in the framework of its most recent forays into the NFT ecosystem, is associated with marketplace Ethereum-based digital collectibles store, OpenSea.

The alliance was finalized to auction a series of works under the title of Christie’s X OpenSea. The activity took place at the beginning of December, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

In the auction, the NFTs were sold for the order of 843 ETH (USD 3,300,000). The highest grossing works were CyberKong, specifically # 201, which sold for 185 ETH and # 46 for a total of 96.6 ETH. The money raised by the two CyberKongz was donated to benefit Virunga National Park, located in the Democratic Republic of Congo and known for having a population of mountain gorillas.