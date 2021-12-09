We have dived among all the models of the German brand to find rarities that maybe you did not know: here are three Audi that you had not heard of.

Audi has a curious history: its founder was August Horch, who had set up a brand with his surname in 1899. At the time he left it and for obvious legal reasons he could not register it with his name.

After various vicissitudes the name Audi was taken from the hat, which in Latin means the same as Horch in German: “listen”. Things in life, in 1932 Audi joined forces with his former company Horch, as well as DKW and Wanderer to form Auto Union.

I guess you already know that the four current rings come from there: in Auto Unión each brand was represented by one, And when the conglomerate became Audi in the 1960s (after Volkswagen took over the majority of Auto Union and NSU shares) it remained a symbol of their cars … until today.

Anyway: if you’ve endured this quick review of Audi history that you didn’t ask for and probably didn’t need either, let’s go with these little known Audi…

Audi 50 (1974)

Before its appearance in 1974, the Audi 50 started life as an NSU project (which Volkswagen had also bought), which was trying to make its way into the urban model segment.

The merger of all the group’s brands into one made the utility vehicle become part of the “new Audi”, which is why the model was born with the four rings on the grille.

This model had a short commercial life: it was sold between 1974 and 1978, at which point the Ingolstadt leadership decided that it was not for them, so the Audi 50 ended its days as a Volkswagen Polo, a more than successful move if it was. you look with the eyes of 2021.

Audi Quartz Coupé by Pininfarina (1981)

This beautiful coupe is the proof, once again, that Pininfarina’s design center might exist in the 70s, but its designers actually lived in the 21st century.

The Audi Quartz Concept is a coupe shown at the 1981 Geneva Motor Show that used the base of the Audi Quattro appeared in 1980 (shortened 300 mm) and rode the legendary five-cylinder 200 hp. It came from the pencil of designer Enrico Fumia under the supervision of Leonardo Fioravanti.

The car in question it was an experiment with advanced materials: aluminum and Kevlar bodywork, polycarbonate on the rear window, polypropylene on the doors …

After the show, they gave the car to the Swiss magazine Auto Revue, who was turning 75 years old. In the tests they did, they certified similar performance to the model on which it was based: 219 km / h and 7.1 seconds in 0-100.

To finish off this car, a curious detail: look at the front and tell me from 0 to 10 how much the front reminds you of the Alfa Romeo GTV. What if I tell you that Fumia was responsible for the design of the model that appeared in the 90s?

Audi A7L (2021)

Come on let’s go with a current car so you don’t run away. I am sure that you will see the image of the A7 sedan you have a mixture of sensations. Used to the nice fastback silhouette, it looks strange with a third volume. But somehow it works.

The Audi A7 saloon is made in Shanghai together with SAIC Motor and will only be sold in China. It’s about a Large Sedan – Measures a whopping 5,076mm long, which places it halfway between the Audi A7 ‘ours’ (4,969 mm) and the Audi A8 (5,172 mm).

But perhaps the most striking thing is his great battle: the wheelbase of this model is 3,026 mm, almost the same as the Ingosltadt flagship.

As for the engines, two are planned: at first only the 3.0 TSI will be sold, a V6 turbo with 335 hp and 550 Nm, although a 230 hp 2.0 TSI will also go on sale soon.

This article was published on Top Gear by Luis Guisado.