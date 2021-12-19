Audio Technica is one of the companies that has the most tradition in the section of headphones and audio devices, in general. It is a company that He has been doing things very well for years and has known how to adapt to the new times.

This is not always easy, especially when you do not have a name that ‘catches’ among the general public and rivals like Bose or, above all, Sony. However, we have seen very interesting proposals such as the ANC300TW -analysis-, being one of my favorites true wireless with noise cancellation, and a few months ago they launched these M50x BT2.

It is the second generation with Bluetooth connectivity of one of the most recognized models for users who want to edit video with maximum audio fidelity or that they produce music both at home and in more amateur studios.

The key? A very pure sound that either abuses any frequency, and then We tell you our opinion of the Audio Technica ATH-M50x BT2 in this analysis.

Audio Technica ATH-M50x BTsTypeOver-ear without noise cancellationDriver45mmFrequency15 – 28,000 HzCodecLDAC | AAC | SBCHeadphones weight307 gramsMicrophoneMEMS | 85 – 15,000 Hz Connections Bluetooth 5.0 | 3.5 mm jack cableChargingUSB-CAutonomy About 50 hoursPrice170 euros at Amazon

Analysis sections of the Audio Technica ATH-M50x BT2:

Classic cut and elegant design for home or outdoors

We are going to start talking about design, since it is always important in this type of device (in almost any device, actually) and here we find some headphones that bet on quite classic lines.

There are several colors to choose from, but the one we have is the most ‘vintage’, since it is the color of the classic M50x. Everything you see in black is made of good quality plastic, but there are important pieces like the ones that rotate or the internal part of the headband that are metallic.

We have been with them for a few months and we have not heard a crack, and believe me, we have given it a go because we have even taken them on a round trip to Hawaii (where we learned about Qualcomm news for 2022).

And on that trip I realized that the comfort is total. They weigh 307 grams, which is neither too much nor too little for a headset of this type, but there are two keys why they have been so comfortable for me.

The first is because the headband is quite flexibleWherever you see it, and yes, it would be nice if it were more padded, but on a 6-hour flight I only had to readjust it once because I put them far back and they slipped, but not because it bothered me.

And the other key is that the headphone pad is very comfortable with a material that, yes, it can give some heat, but that fits the head well, collects the ear well and, at least for me with my wide glasses, it has not hurt me.

On the outside of the speakers we see a metallic circular ornament, the Audio Technica logo and all buttons and connections are on the right earbud.

We have the headphone jack to connect them by cable, something essential in certain situations, the USB-C charging, the microphone array and different control buttons.

I don’t like this too much because we have four buttons and three of them are the same. The volume and play / pause / power can be confused, it has happened to me more than once, and I think it could have been solved in another way, with some touch controls or by putting the power button in another position.

On the other hand, there is that fourth button that does have a different touch and that is the one that allows you to activate the transparency mode to listen to what is outside without removing the headphones or, if we configure it, it serves to call the mobile assistant.

Bluetooth 5.0 with somewhat high latency, so better wired for certain things

On the outside, they are headphones that I liked, but what matters is on the inside and, before moving on to the sound, let’s review the connectivity.

It is the second generation of this Bluetooth family and yes, there are improvements in latency and consumption compared to the first, but we still have Bluetooth 5.0 which, of course, is not optimal for what we are intended to do with this model.

And, the latency is there and, although it does not affect the experience of watching series, listening to music or even playing video games, to edit it is not suitable.

In the mobile app we can configure a low latency mode, but still it is still too much for different tasks.

For example, I love doing intros in videos where the pulses of the music mark a change of plane and I realized that, because of Bluetooth, it did not fit when I exported the video.

Well, the other way around, Bluetooth seemed fine to me, but when you listen to it on TV, PC or other headphones, the latency is different, and that’s the problem.

All this is solved by cable, of course, but if they are headphones for editing, among other things, and that is an important marketing point for Audio Technica, I think they should have introduced either a Bluetooth 5.2 or a system like the Logitech G435 -analysis- with a USB of 2.4 GHz connection.

A flat profile that we can customize and is ideal for editing

But hey, let’s go with what those who had the previous model or cable boast so much about and that Audio Technica itself uses to ‘show off’.

Is the sound these headphones really produce that, so good considering their price? At first, when I put them on the first day, I said: okay, they sound good, but. not like my WH1000XM3.

And the thing is, Sony’s are heard very, very well and, furthermore, in the default profile they have bass with a rather interesting forcefulness that, however, is well measured so as not to eat up the midrange and treble.

However, little by little and as the hours go by you get used to these Audio Technica And you find that yes, the bass is not that powerful, but the sound is actually cleaner.

They adapt, so to speak, better to more styles of music without having to touch the equalizer, but they also work very well in video games both via Bluetooth and via cable on the console and, above all, where they shine is editing.

I don’t edit audio, that is clear, but I do edit video and although sound is important in our productions, it is not essential that it has maximum purity either.

It’s voice with music in the background and sometimes that music in the foreground. However, for such a basic ‘composition’ I have found that headphones with such a profile also help because if we leave each spectrum in place, it is easier for that video to adapt better to a greater range of sound systems.

I listen to it in a certain way, but if someone watches the video on TV with a 5.1 with woofer, another on Aldi headphones, another on AirPods Max -analysis- and another on the computer, the purer the sound, the better the balance, the wider range of different devices it supports.

And it really is what I liked the most about this model.

Now, it is still a very commercial and calm model because If you like strong bass, you will be able to configure different equalizers presets in the Audio Technica app, or edit an equalizer and save it.

The application is very basic and we will be able to configure rather little, but I like the detail of the equalizer, quite advanced, and also that we will be able to configure the volume steps from standard 16 to 32 and 62.

The more ‘fine’ the volume setting, the better to catch certain nuances, but if I tell you the truth, I always keep it at level 16, the one with the most jumps between volume segments … and I have no complaints.

And about the codecs, because the usual ‘fight’. In Android is where we will have the HD sound, so to speak, while in iOS the Apple AAC sounds very good and we also have SBC, but nothing else.

In this model it does not matter so much because they are not very high fidelity, but it is something that does not seem to change, unless in the short term.

And on the other hand, we have two microphone arrays, both on the left ear cup.

The sound they pick up seems to me of quality, with a good tone of voice, it is warmer than the one I have had in other models and in my calls I have not had any complaints.

I think it has a system that filters out background noise, but not voices so there are no micro-cuts in yours, but if you’re in a place where a lot of people are talking, that will surely sneak into the audio.

But hey, to talk on the phone and video calls on some occasions, good experience.

In a 6-hour flight they only consumed 20%

And autonomy is still important in headphones. In a wired model it is not so crucial as basically We can connect them by 3.5 mm jack and they do not consume battery, but not all the devices that we currently carry have a jack.

If that’s the case, or if you simply prefer to use them via Bluetooth on a trip, you should know that the answer is fantastic.

On the Phoenix – New York flight, about six hours in total and all of them with headphones on, battery dropped only 20% with low latency mode on and volume at 60%.

Yes, it had the volume somewhat high, but we do not have active noise cancellation, simply the passive system, but for that matter it is worth to indicate the excellent autonomy of this model.

And something important, they cannot be used while we charge them. And yes, if our device has a 3.5 mm jack and we run out of battery in the headphones, we can always connect them by cable.

For something they are so appreciated to edit, although they should adapt to 2021

And we come to the end of the analysis of these Audio Technica ATH-M50x BT2 and, although I have loved them, I admit that they are not a headset for everyone.

Its price, of 174 euros at the moment, is very interesting and yes, they have one of the best quality / price ratios on the market, without a doubt.

Its default flat profile makes any gender shine, allows us to edit much more precisely and, in addition, they can be customized thanks to the application’s equalizer.

I find them resistant, with very good materials and beautiful, but for a little more, the general public has headphones like the Sony WH1000XM3 for 187 euros or the Bose Soundlink II for 179 euros, models that sound very good at the beginning (more strikingly than these Audio Technica) and which feature active noise cancellation.

The Audio Technica ATH M50x BT2 are the second generation of these Bluetooth headphones with a flat profile for editing video or music at home with a semi-professional level.

If you do not care so much about the cancellation and you are looking for a sound faithful to the studio or you are going to edit, this model is for you.