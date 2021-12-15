12/15/2021 at 23:32 CET

Leipzig’s new stumble, the first with Domenico Tedesco. Since the arrival of the new coach, the RedBull team had managed to beat Manchester City (2-1) in the Champions League, a duel that gave them the ticket to the Europa League, and Gladbach in the Bundesliga (4-1). However, this Wednesday against Augsburg another skid came (1-1).

AUG

RBL

Augsburg

Gikiewicz; Framberger, Gummy, Oxford, Iago; Jensen (Córdova, 66 ‘), Moravek (Pedersen, 46’), Dorsch, Vargas (Maier, 46 ‘); Hahn (Sarenren-Bazee, 81 ‘) and Gregoritsch (Caligiuri, 67’).

Leipzig

Gulácsi; Simakan (Mukiele, 46 ‘), Orban, Gvardiol; Henrichs, Laimer (Adams, 46 ‘), Kampl, Angeliño; Forsberg (Szoboszlai, 64 ‘); André Silva (Brobbey, 86 ‘) and Nkunku.

Goals

0-1 M. 19 André Silva. 1-1 M. 86 Caligiuri (pen.).

Referee

F. Badstubner. TA: Dorsch (44 ‘) and Sarenren-Bazee (87’).

Incidents

WWK Arena. Behind closed doors.

Leipzig started well and soon the scoreboard smiled at him. Henrichs put her in the area and André Silva sent the ball to the bottom of the tights. The striker was about to repeat five minutes later but was not so successful in the shot.

The energy team dominated the first act and at the beginning of the second they had options to double the rent. Forsberg he did, although he was offside, while André Silva and Mukiele it was the others who tried.

He forgave the cast of Tedesco and in the end Augsburg, who seized the ball, made him pay. Maier had previously warned and some hands from Henrichs, assistant in the first goal, were punished with a penalty.

Caligiuri, who had come in for refreshment, transformed the maximum penalty and put some boards in 86 ‘that would no longer move. Leipzig remains ninth five points behind fourth place that gives access to the Champions League.