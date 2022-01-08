

Police in Austin, Texas, are left vulnerable to sexual predators.

Photo: ArtisticOperations / Pixabay

The city of Austin, Texas, has become more vulnerable to sexual predators, after they ran out of funds to monitor these types of criminals.

In a recent case, a 47-year-old man who did not register in the sex offender database He was arrested in Austin last week after police caught him in the middle of a sexual act with an autistic teenager.

KXAN reported that The Austin Police Department noted that Ronald Christopher Martin was seen by a police officer sexually assaulting to a 14-year-old autistic teenager on December 27.

Investigators said Martin, a homeless man, met the teen online and requested nude photos of him.

He later took him to Austin, despite knowing that he was 14 years old.

The offender, who is listed as a sex offender High Risk for Life by the Texas Department of Public Safety, he has prior convictions for multiple convictions for sex crimes against children, including at least one involving a 7-year-old boy, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Regarding this incident, Justin Berry, an Austin police officer for 13 years, said that it is directly related to Austin’s decision to withdraw funds from the police in 2020, which according to him took resources from the units that monitor and prosecute the victims. convicted sex offenders.

“They took those officers away and were tasked with doing field visits, sex offender compliance checks, things that could have prevented things like this from happening,” Berry explained.

Berry pointed out to Fox News that officers were removed from tracking sex crimes and they have been replaced with civilians who do not have the same authority as officers to prosecute crimes and make arrests, which has been in the system longer and potentially allows sex offenders to move or commit more crimes.

“This guy felt emboldened, look what he does, he crosses state lines and kidnaps a child with a learning disability and takes him back to Texas and sexually assaulted him,” he said.

It may interest you: