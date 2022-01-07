

Djokovic will have to wait until Monday to hear the authorities’ response to his situation.

Photo: Archive / .

The Australian Government, through the Minister of the Interior Karen Andrews, spoke out on the case of Novak Djokovic and assured that it You are free to leave the Melbourne City hotel, where you have been since last Wednesday, after your visa was canceled to return at any time to your country of origin.

The Serbian tennis player has been in a hotel since came to the oceanic country with a medical exemption that allowed him to defend his title at the Australian Open without being vaccinated against COVID-19. He must wait until Monday while the authorities of that country address an appeal against his deportation.

“Mr Djokovic is not a captive in Australia (because) he is free to leave at any time in which he decides to do so and the Border Force will certainly facilitate it, “said Minister Andrews in an interview with the Australian public broadcaster ABC.

VIDEO: ‘Djokovic is not being held captive’. Australian Home Affairs minister Karen Andrews says tennis star Novak Djokovic is “not being held captive” in the country and that he is “free to leave” at any time pic.twitter.com/UzPs4HKr5t – . News Agency (@.) January 7, 2022

This situation of Djokovic transcended sports, to the point that the Serbian Foreign Ministry protested to the Australian Ambassador in the European country, Daniel Emery, alleging “indecent treatment” against the tennis player.

In the statement issued, Serbia affirms that it hopes to count on Emery’s collaboration to that the reigning champion of the Australian tournament, receive the appropriate accommodation while waiting for the pronouncement of the local authorities on your case.

It should be remembered that initially, Australia had granted Djokovic a visa that was later revoked when determining that it did not have the necessary evidence to demonstrate that it meets the requirements imposed in Australia by the covid-19 pandemic.

“It is the responsibility of the person to ensure that they have all the necessary documentation that is needed to enter Australia,” said Andrews, supporting the action carried out by the immigration authorities of his country.

“You have to have proof that you are vaccinated against COVID. If you can’t prove that, you have to provide proof that you cannot be vaccinated because of a medical reason. “ Home Affairs Minister @KarenAndrewsMP on why Novak Djokovic’s visa was canceled. pic.twitter.com/3Os4BKcPrt— Sunrise (@ sunriseon7) January 6, 2022

The COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory to enter Australia, however, there are temporary exemptions for people who have “a serious medical condition”, who cannot be vaccinated because they have contracted the virus in the last six months or have had an adverse reaction to the drug, among other reasons.

