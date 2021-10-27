The islands of the Torres Strait are taking the government to court, which announces its zero emissions plan a few days after the Climate Summit in Glasgow.

CARLOS FRESNEDA

Correspondent

London

Updated on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 – 01:33

The 270 islands of the Torres Strait, scattered in the Pacific between Cape York and Papa New Guinea, have brought the Australian Government to court due to the lack of action in the face of climate change. Hours before the litigation was made public, the Australian Prime Minister Scott morrison -aligned in his day with Donald trump and Jair bolsonaro among the ‘skeptics’ – he unfolded himself with the unusual announcement of his “zero emissions” plan for 2050, following in the wake already set by more than 130 countries around the world.

It is the face and cross of the second country in the world by emissions per capita, the largest exporter of coal and in the forefront of climate change, as evidenced by the devastating fires of 2018 and 2020 that affected 18 million hectares.

The lawsuit before the courts of the ‘first nations’ of the Torres Strait has exposed the Australian Government, which could be forced to reduce emissions by court decision. The Australian case has been sponsored by the NGO Grata Fund, which traditionally defends the rights of aborigines, claiming that the inhabitants of the small islands will be the first to be affected by the rise in water levels with a global increase in temperatures above 1.5 degrees.

“Our ancestors have lived on these islands for more than 65,000 years, but the government’s inability to prevent the climate crisis can mean that we are flooded, our soils are ruined by salt, and our communities are forced to leave,” he said. Paul Kabai, one of the plaintiffs. “Becoming climate refugees means losing everything: our homes, our culture, our identity.”

“We are facing a case that can make history,” he warned for his part. Isabelle reinecke, founder and director of the Grata Fund, which is advising other affected communities across the country. “Across Australia, and particularly among the ‘first nations’, people are being severely hurt by the inability of this government to take the climate crisis seriously.”

With the countdown to COP26 in full swing, and when Australia had already assumed its status as the ‘black sheep’ of the summit, Prime Minister Scott Morrison suddenly announced his country’s accession to the zero emissions club by 2050, although without going into detail about how to achieve that goal, with vague references to hydrogen and CO2 capture, and with the also vague promise of reducing up to a third of emissions by the end of the century with “technological innovations.”

Morrison’s ‘conversion’ can in any case be considered the first diplomatic success before COP26 of Boris johnson, who interpreted the turn of his close ally this way: “What the Australians have done is truly heroic. Joining the zero emissions coalition is very difficult for Australia, which relies heavily on fossil fuels. I think the leaders are just starting out. to listen and understand that we are in an emergency situation. “

Scott Morrison did not even plan to attend the climate summit, but the pressure from the British Government (months after the signing of the first post-Brexit trade agreement) was vital in changing his mind and can serve as a remote example for countries like Brazil or Saudi Arabia.

Even so, Morrison has warned that will transition “your way” and without having to endure “lessons from other countries that don’t understand Australia”. Experts have influenced the contrast of its zero emissions plan with its “low ambition” for the next decade (a reduction of emissions from 26% to 28% in 2030). Plus the great contradiction of continuing to be the world’s largest coal exporter, with 80 projects on the waiting list.

“The commitment to ‘zero emissions’ continues to put us in last place among industrialized countries, unless there is a much greater effort to reduce emissions in this decade,” he warned. Simon Bradshaw, Research Director of the Climate Council, Australia’s most recognized climate advocacy and outreach organization.

“This is the defining moment for the world in responding to climate change, and Australia remains the villain, a defector from the international community,” added Bradshaw. “The game will be over, and no one will take us seriously, if Australia allows polluting fossil fuel projects to go ahead.”

“Australia is lagging behind its own states and territories, its trading partners and other countries with which it can be compared,” said the former UN Secretary-General meanwhile. Ban Ki-moon. “The world is waiting for Australia to take its place in the international community and raise its climate ambition.”

