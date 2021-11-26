11/26/2021 at 12:10 CET

.

The former captain of the Australian cricket team, Tim paine, announced this Friday that he is completely abandoning his sports career after the scandal caused by the publication of some sexual messages that he sent by phone to a partner in 2017.

Paine, who resigned last week as captain of the national team for this same matter, will take “an indefinite withdrawal from any activity related to cricket,” the team announced today through a statement. Tasmania Cricket.

The team of Paine, 36, added that he will continue to support the player and his family “both professionally and personally.” For his part, the player’s representative, James henderson, confirmed through his Twitter account that Paine left cricket “indefinitely” for his “mental health” and noted that he is “extremely concerned for their welfare.”

According to a Paine co-worker in 2018, the player sent him several messages with explicit sexual content a year earlier. After an investigation, the Australian federation “exonerated” the captain on the grounds that he had not violated the code of conduct and the Tasmania Cricket decided not to take further action.

However, upon learning that the messages were to be published almost four years later, Paine He tearfully announced last week that he was stepping down from his captaincy because his behavior did not meet the “standard of an Australian cricket captain or the wider community”.