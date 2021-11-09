11/09/2021 at 09:58 CET

“Bear & rdquor; An Australian ‘koolie’ dog who was once abandoned for having “behavioral problems” has shown how unjustified that accusation was. This animal has just been awarded the “Animal Action” award for its heroic behavior in the rescue of more than 100 injured koalas in the Australian bushfires two years ago.

The award is awarded by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and was awarded to this intrepid canid for saving a hundred marsupials that were trapped in the flames between 2019 and 2020.

According to the Australian media, “Bear & rdquor; was deployed in areas devastated by fires in the states of New South Wales and Queensland, where, thanks to its powerful sense of smell, it was an essential piece in the search and rescue of marsupials injured or displaced by the fire .

“Bear can recognize the scent of koalas’ fur and when he finds one in a tree, he lets it fall to the ground at the base without disturbing him. […] We think he deserves this award because he has been very good in helping us find and rescue many koalas & rdquor;, many of whom were treated for burns, malnutrition or dehydration, explained Romane Cristescu, the dog’s guardian.

According to what has transpired, the animal was abandoned by its former owners, since they were not prepared to take charge of a specimen belonging to a breed characterized by its “Overflowing energy and his obsessive enthusiasm for the game & rdquor;.

However, he was fortunate to be rescued and transferred to the Conservation Dog Training Center at Sunshine Coast University, where he has done a wonderful job.

The team works with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and local wildlife groups to find and rescue koalas in areas affected by wildfires.

Bear is the only dog ​​in the world trained to sniff out both koala fur and feces.

The 2019-2020 wildfire season represented his first experience in fire rescue alongside IFAW wildlife activist Josey Sharrad, who said Bear developed an exemplary attitude during the devastation.

“Bear dog found koalas despite working in harrowing conditions. That brought us hope & rdquor;, he claimed.

It is estimated that more than three billion animals died during this wildfire season and more than 24 million hectares of land were burned.

Bear was one of two dogs that were honored during this ceremony. The other animal is Jasper, a cockapoo, who won the ‘Animal of the Year’ award for his work supporting front-line personnel of the NHS (national health service) during the Covid pandemic.

Photos: Instagram