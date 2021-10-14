10/14/2021 at 6:14 AM CEST

The Australian Open 2021 golf courses, both male and female, will not be held for the second year in a row due to the “havoc” caused by the covid-19 in its planning, the federation announced this Thursday.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said in a statement that international travel restrictions, which involve mandatory quarantines, “wreak havoc on planning” and on overseas athletes. “The pressure and the risk that the venues and the organizers run are also high: these are small companies that have already faced enormous upheavals due to the pandemic,” added the manager in reference to the cancellation of the most golf events. important of Australia. The tournaments were to take place in November in Sydney, the men’s category, and in February 2022 in Adelaide, the women’s championship.

Golf Australia noted that despite the upheavals it is already planning the Australian Open from the southern summer of 2022-23. The oceanic country, which has also previously been forced to cancel other sporting events, expects to begin the gradual reopening of borders from November, after closing them in March 2020. In February of this year, the Australian authorities forced participants in the Australian Tennis Open to observe a 14-day quarantine to contest the championship.

The Canberra government has underlined the mark of 70% of the target population vaccinated with the complete guideline to resume the reopening of its economy. Australia, which has accumulated around 133,000 infections and 1,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic, has already administered the complete schedule of the covid-19 vaccine to more than 65% of its target population and the first dose to 85%. The country still has under quarantine order the city of Melbourne, the second most populated in the country, and the small territory of the capital since August, after lifting the measure on Monday on Sydney.