12/08/2021 at 09:37 CET

The Australian Open published the list of players who will enter the main draw and the first name that appears in it is Serbian Novak Djokovic who had not confirmed his presence in the first Grand Slam of the season due to his distrust of get the Covid-19 vaccine that the tournament demands.

For its part, the Spanish Rafael Nadal will start as sixth head series as a result of his inactivity since last August due to his chronic injury to his left foot.

The low of the Swiss Roger Federer, who could not recover in time from his knee injury, leaves the Serbian and the Spanish as candidates to overcome the barrier of 20 major titles and thus establish themselves as the most successful tennis player in history.

The list of main favorites to win the title is completed by the Russian Daniil Medvedev (2), German Alexander Zverev (3), the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Russian Andrey rublev (5), Italian Matteo berrettini (7), Norwegian Casper ruud (8), the Polish Hubert hurcakz (9) and Italian Jannik Sinner (10).

Regarding the Spaniards present in the final table, the Balearic will be accompanied by Roberto Bautista (19), Pablo Carreño (twenty), Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image (32), Albert Ramos-Viñolas (Four. Five), Alexander Davidovich (fifty), Pedro Martinez (60), Jaume munar (77), Roberto Carballés (79), Pablo Andújar (91) and Feliciano lopez (106).

The final draw will start in Melbourne Park on January 17 and will conclude on the 30th of the same month.