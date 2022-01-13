01/13/2022 at 07:13 CET

. / Melbourne

Organizers of the Australian Open included the Serbian tennis player on Thursday Novak Djokovic in the celebration of draw for the tournament, amidst the uncertainty about the possible deportation of the athlete.

The draw, which started an hour late Following a decision that was not explained by the organization, it took place while the Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is expected to rule on the Serbian tennis player’s stay in the country. Djokovic arrived in Australia on January 5 – to participate in the tournament – with a medical exemption for not being vaccinated, but customs agents denied him the visa and he was held in a Melbourne hotel while his lawyers appealed to an Australian court , which ordered his release on Monday.

The capacity, 50%

The Victorian government decided this Thursday reduce capacity by 50% for the Australian Open that will start this Monday as a result of the growing wave of infections. The new measure will be applied only for those days in which the 50% limit has not yet been exceeded. The state of Victoria, whose capital is Melbourne, registered 37,169 new cases, 25 deaths and 953 hospital admissions related to the new wave of COVID-19 infections this Thursday. “Ventilation will be improved in the interior enclosures of Melbourne Park & ​​rdquor ;, detailed the statement published by the state government.

“This news for the Australian Open means that fans, players and workers can look forward to an incredible event in terms of measures against COVID-19 & rdquor;” explained Acting Minister of Tourism Jaala Pulford. It will therefore be the second consecutive year that the Australian ‘major’ reduces its capacity as a result of the pandemic.