11/20/2021 at 11:57 CET

The director of the Australian Open, Craig Tiley, confirmed this Saturday that he will only accept tennis players vaccinated against covid-19 in the tournament next January, which raises doubts about the presence of Novak Djokovic.

In an interview with Australian Channel 9, Tiley He said that weeks ago the authorities of the state of Victoria, where the tournament is held, announced the mandatory nature of the vaccine and thus it was communicated to the players.

The director of the tournament, which is played in Melbourne between January 17 and 30, 2022, thus put an end to rumors about the possibility that some players could participate without being vaccinated.

“Our clients must be vaccinated; all Australian Open workers must be vaccinated,” he added.

The current champion of the tournament and current number 1 in the world rankings, Novak Djokovic, is one of the tennis players who have avoided commenting on whether they are vaccinated or not.

In February this year, the Australian Open players had to quarantine before playing in the tournament, but in the next edition the vaccine is mandatory.

The Australian Prime Minister himself, Scott morrison, caused confusion last month by suggesting that tennis players can apply for an exemption from the rule and carry out a quarantine if they are not vaccinated in order to participate in the Australian Open.

However, Victoria state authorities later stressed that all players must be vaccinated against covid-19.

Australia partially reopened its international borders on November 1, after closing them in March 2020, having reached the vaccination goal of 80 percent of the population.

During the pandemic, Australia has canceled countless sporting events such as the Formula One and MotoGP Grand Prix, as well as rugby, golf and popular horse racing tournaments, but since October it has already begun to allow spectators to return to the sports stadiums of stepwise.