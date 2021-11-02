The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has issued its response to repeated inquiries about Cryptocurrency-based Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs). This Friday, the Australian regulatory institution ASIC published a set of regulatory requirements for funds seeking to offer cryptocurrency ETPs and ETFs.

According to the official published guide, the ASIC has given the green light to ETPs and ETFs based on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. And he expects more cryptocurrency-linked digital assets to become a foundation for ETPs and ETFs in the future.

“In October 2021, it seems likely that Bitcoin and Ethereum will satisfy the five factors identified above to determine the appropriate underlying assets for an ETP and ETF.” It published the ASIC in its regulations.

To become a suitable foundation for a cryptocurrency ETF, digital assets associated with cryptocurrencies must obtain a high level of institutional support, a strong spot market, a regulated futures market, reputable and experienced service providers, as well as mechanisms transparent pricing. Indicates the guide.

For each application for a cryptocurrency ETF, licensed exchanges must assess whether the issuer can meet its obligations in relation to the product. Including providing safe and secure custody, as well as ownership of relevant licenses.

Similarly, Australian traditional ETF provider BetaShares is also preparing to launch a cryptocurrency ETF. Which will be linked to the crypto industry companies Coinbase and MicroStrategy. In theory, the BetaShares cryptocurrency ETF will start trading on the Australian Stock Exchange under the code CRYP next week.

Australia and its adoption of cryptocurrencies

This announcement comes shortly after Australian fund manager Cosmos Asset Management debuted in Australia with its ETF linked to cryptocurrency mining in Australia’s Chi-X market on October 28. The Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF began trading under the name “DIGA”. And it is linked to various companies such as Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital, Hive Blockchain Technologies, and Hut 8 Mining.

At the time of writing, the popular ProShares US Bitcoin ETF “BITO” is trading at $ 40.35. Source: Yahoo Finance

Earlier this year, the Australian Senator and Minister for Financial Services, Jane Hume. He stressed that the Australian government has no problem with people investing in cryptocurrencies. Likewise, she also shared an optimistic view around digital assets such as Bitcoin, although she did not stop warning about the risks of this volatile market.

In addition, Australia currently has the third highest rate of volume of cryptocurrencies, with 17.8% of the total market. 1 in 5 Australians owns a cryptocurrency and Bitcoin is the most popular in the country.

