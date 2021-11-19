The government of Austria announced this Friday another general confinement and in addition to the restrictions, will impose compulsory vaccination from February on the entire population.

In that country, the 65% of the inhabitants are vaccinated with the complete scheme and is the first country in Europe to introduce mandatory immunization against the COVID-19 and also the first to return to confinement in the fourth wave.

This is in addition to the unprecedented confinement of the unvaccinated that was introduced last Monday.

“Despite months of persuasion, despite all the media campaigns, despite everything, we have not been able to convince everyone to get vaccinated, “said Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

“So we are faced with a very difficult decision, the decision that a nationwide mandatory vaccination should begin quickly,” he added.

People who do not comply with the regulations could face strong sanctions administrative, although it was not specified which ones.

Furthermore, the measures were announced after the infection rate was one of the highest on the continent, with a thousand cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

In the last 24 hours a new record with 15,809 positive cases and there are more than 500 patients in the ICU, while in the Salzburg and Upper Austria regions, hospitals are at the limit.

Both the vaccination for all and the new confinement were agreed between the central government of conservatives and environmentalists and the regional authorities, in a meeting that lasted until the wee hours of the morning.

Confinement will last for 20 days And it will start next Monday, because the restrictions for the unvaccinated did not show significant reductions in infections.

With this new confinement, citizens only they will be able to go out to certain places such as shopping for necessities, going to the doctor, helping others or walking and exercising outdoors.

Only the supermarkets and pharmacies will be open, while restaurants, gyms and other leisure spaces will remain closed.

Kindergartens and schools will also remain open and the use of face masks It is mandatory in closed places.

On the other hand, the new confinement has been described as “a historical catastrophe”, since they would have big losses in shops a few weeks from the Christmas time.

“Citizens will have to assume new restrictions for 20 days because there were too many who have been unsupportive. I ask them to follow the measures and reduce contacts (…) to protect themselves and to protect their loved ones,” said Schallenberg.

