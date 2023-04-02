Austrian model recreates the hot scene of Robin and Nami in One Piece, which was restricted in some countries

Robin and Nami are in the top of the most beautiful women in the anime world. Both are part of the navigators of the Straw Hat Pirates and are together with Luffy in One Piece. Your presence in this group has nothing to do with your appearance. Each one has a skill and knowledge that are crucial in the treasure hunt.

But hey, we know those things that anime has with the representation of women. Robin is an impressive archaeologist with the experience to detect anything underground. While Nami is the weather expert and with her aboard her, the ship that Monkey D. Luffy steers will always be safe.

The appearance of these two waifus stands out for its statuesque and voluptuous figure capable of making any man fall in love. It is a feature that cosplayers take advantage of to make interpretations and publish them on their social networks.

An Austrian model took one of the sexiest scenes from One Piece, which was even restricted in some countries. The moment we are talking about shows Robin and Nami entering a public bathroom in a towel. The two go to a kind of sauna to have a simple chat.

The cosplayer, recognized on social networks as pamdroid18He did the double interpretation just by changing the color of his hair, since he only needed to wear the towel to cover his parts.

The publication does not defy the restrictions of Instagram, but it does have a high tone for what this model usually publishes.