It seemed that everything was inventing in the world of clocks, but this new way of marking the hours is sure to interest lovers of literature.

There are many methods and devices that tell the time, in a more or less convoluted way. The most common is to simply show the numbers. Something like the 10:45. Short, direct … and boring.

Other clocks use clock hands, shadows, binary code, lights … There is a choice.

Author Clock proposes something completely different to us. It is a clock that shows the time using quotes from books world famous. You can see it in this video:

This is a simple oak wood alarm clock, which basically just does that: show the time, and sound an alarm.

The funny thing is how he does it. Instead of projecting a number, what it does is show a paragraph taken from a famous book, containing the time in question.

For example, if they are the 1:13, there is a quote from Journey to the Center of the Earth by Jules Verne, which reads: “Towards the center of the globe! he said in Danish. Go ahead!” my uncle exclaimed. It was 13 minutes after 1“.

The appointment changes every minute. Taking into account that the clock has 12 hours, there are a total of 720 different minutes. At the moment Author Clock already collects more than 2,000 appointments, so you have at least 3 for every minute, with the goal of not repeating yourself.

To circumvent copyright issues, they are all quotes from non-copyrighted classic books, that cover more than six centuries of literature.

The watch has a huge crown on the side, like classic wrist watches, which is used to set the time and alarm, and switch between various fonts.

Its creators are working on an update that allows add your own quotes. They also want add more languages, in addition to English, depending on customer requests.

It is sold in two sizes. The largest is a frame to hang on the wall, and the smallest, a conventional alarm clock to put on a table.

Its authors claim that quotes stimulate the brain, discover new books, are inspiring, and help open new conversation topics.

An original gift for fans of literature. Available on KickStarter with prices starting at 99 dollars.