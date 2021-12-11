

Members of the Texas Department of Public Safety patrol the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas.

Photo: John Moore / .

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized shipments of fentanyl at the border this year capable of killing 200 million people.

In a press conference this Thursday, officials of the agency announced that the confiscations were carried out as part of the “Lone Star Operation” (Operation Lone Star), a state initiative to curb the entry of human and drug traffickers.

The data released by the authorities points to the seizure of 160 pounds of the opioid in the area. Other controlled substances seized include marijuana (13,494 pounds), cocaine (2,430 pounds), methamphetamine (1,647 pounds), and heroin (37 pounds).

In terms of activity within and outside the area of ​​interest of researchers, DPS seized 886 pounds of fentanyl, equivalent to 200,790,522 lethal doses.

“They tried and sold it as ‘synthetic heroin’ to increase profits,” said DPS officer Jennifer Hatch quoted by the Fox network. “But what ends up happening with a lot of this is that it causes death because people do not know what that is the drug they are taking ”, added the spokeswoman.

Authorities revealed that the operation also resulted in at least 165,497 immigration arrests and expulsion referrals. In addition, through “Operation Lone Star”, 477 firearms were seized, as well as more than 10,000 criminal arrests.

The initiative was created last March under the orders of the Republican Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott.

Abbott has seized the issue to thunder against illegal immigration and the handling of the situation by the Biden government.

“The crisis on our southern border continues to escalate because the policies of the Biden Administration rule out border security and invite illegal immigration, “said Abbott at the time of launching the operation.

“Texas supports legal immigration but will not be complicit in open border policies that cause, rather than prevent, the humanitarian crisis in our state and endangers the lives of Texans. We will increase the resources and the law and order personnel necessary to confront the crisis ”, stated the governor.

It may interest you:

Governor of Texas assigns 3,000 National Guard soldiers and more state police to stop migrant caravan at the border