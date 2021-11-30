Photo: Chip Somodevilla / .

WASHINGTON – The United States government’s pandemic response team admitted Tuesday that it will take weeks, at least two to four, until they have sufficient information about the new variant of COVID-19, omicron, its transmission capacity or its aggressiveness.

That is why both the administration’s chief epidemiologist, Antony Fauci, as well as the director of the Centers for Disease Control, Rochelle Walensky, and the coordinator of the White House response to the pandemic, Jeff Zients, insisted on recommending to the americans get the booster shot or the first dose of this if they have not yet been inoculated.

In addition, in a press conference they defended the effectiveness of the protection measures that the country has in force before the arrival of travelers at a time like the present, although they admitted that if necessary they will be changed.

Any information about the transmission capacity or the severity that causes contagion by the omicron variant it is at this moment purely “speculative” in Fauci’s words.

The principal epidemiologist of the Administration chaired by Joe Biden explained, in this regard, that it is to be expected that institutions such as the CDC and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) analyze the new variant in order to determine its severity.

In two or four weeks, even earlier, it is expected that more will be known about omicron, although he did emphasize that for now, according to data shared by other countries, those infected by this variant do not present unusual symptoms.

They insist on vaccination against COVID-19

The three experts insisted that the vaccine is the best protection at this time.

Fauci pointed out that the vaccine and especially its booster give a “high level of antibodies” and therefore of protection. Hence his insistence that citizens wear it.

The director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, for her part, made a new call to the 45 million people who have not yet been vaccinated. “Now is the time,” he said.

Walensky considered “robust” the regulations in force for travelers arriving in the country, and recalled that everyone has to show a negative test, whether or not they have been vaccinated. But he also recalled the detection points in the main international airports.

The Government does not rule out, however, that there may be changes.

“In terms of travel restrictions, we will learn more about the variant in a short time, its transmissibility and severity,” said Zients, who added that based on the data obtained, the medical team will give a recommendation on whether to make modifications.

