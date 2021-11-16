

A 6-year-old girl receives a dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in Southfield, Michigan.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in at least 20 US states shortly before Thanksgiving.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest that the average daily cases of coronavirus have risen by 15% since the end of October.

While in the past two weeks, about 20 states have reported an increase of at least 10% in positive diagnoses.

The affected districts are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Utah, Vermont and Wisconsin.

However, CDC prediction models point that weekly deaths will continue to decline in the coming weeks, in part because of the vaccines administered.

Estimates from the agency, attached to the federal Department of Health, mention the figure of less than 15,000 deaths related to the virus in the next two weeks, for a total of 781,500 by December 4.

The former director of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr. Scott Gottlieb, spoke in the same vein this Sunday when asked about the upcoming holiday season.

“We are going to see an increase (of cases) after the holidays, No doubt about that. People are currently exhausted, but we need to be vigilant a little more, “Gottlieb told” Face the Nation. “

“If you’re in the Southwest (of the country) right now, you’re in the Great Lakes region, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, you’re in part of New England or western Pennsylvania or upstate New York, or in certain mountains like Colorado, things are not looking very good ”, specified the doctor.

“You haven’t experienced the Delta wave yet, and things are going to get worse before they get better,” he said.

CDC Recommendations to Reduce Coronavirus Infections

The main recommendation to the public by the CDC to avoid further contagion is vaccination against the virus.

In late October, the FDA cleared the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include children ages 5 to 11.

Additionally, booster doses from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) are now available to the most vulnerable adults.

Other general recommendations from the CDC are:

1. Use a mask in closed public spaces in communities with high levels of transmission, even if the person is vaccinated. Outside space is always safer than inside when staying in a place with other people.

2. Avoid the crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

3. If you are sick or have symptoms, do not hold events in your home or attend activities with other people.

Four. Get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or have had direct contact with someone infected with the virus.

