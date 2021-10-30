In the world of comics it is very easy to see a lot of characters that have their individual stories and at a certain point they meet, but they also have the possibility of generating other different stories or versions of themselves without affecting what was raised previously. Between one comic strip and another, even if the same characters are found, there is the possibility that their story takes place in an alternate Earth or universe.

Keep reading: Rumor: New Gods cancellation is due to Snyderverse plans

On the other hand, in the cinema it is a little more complicated. Normally the viewer looks for a sense or logic between the films; If such a character appears on two different tapes, some point of connection is sought. For now, some studies have looked to experiment with multiverses on the big screen, and there will soon be a chance to see if it works or not. At least on television it was done with Crisis On Infinite Earths, where Flash by Grant Gustin and the version of Ezra Miller had a particular encounter.

Soon The Flash, by Andy Muschietti will play with the same, and so far we know that they will feature two Batman: Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. DC Films and Warner Bros. had big plans to introduce new villains to the DC Extended Universe; As is known, of the hundreds of projects that are put on the table, only a few manage to be carried out. Nevertheless, New Gods it was one of the most ambitious for the study, which ended up being canceled.

A few months ago, rumors emerged that the culprit for this cancellation was Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, because among the things that the director added was Darkseid, so it would be confusing to have one in his film and another completely different in the film that Ava DuVernay would direct; since not only would it have a different story, it was evident that its design could not be the same. Now, it seems that the director has confirmed this rumor during an interview on Radio Andy.

Continue with: Zack Snyder wants to honor the trust of fans and thanks the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign

I loved New Gods, which is the project that was removed. The studio decided they didn’t want to follow a certain part of that world [de los] comics, based on some things that were happening with another movie. So before I could complete my script with Tom King, they removed it.

Undoubtedly, the intention of telling separate stories from the SnyderVerse has not worked out in the best way for Warner’s plans, although there are fans who hope that these obvious setbacks will invite the study to take up what was raised by Zack Snyder. New Gods began to develop – from the pre-production side – in March 2018, it is known that the script had important advances, but suddenly it stopped, supposedly temporarily, until the director and the writer Tom king They hinted on their social networks that the cancellation was final.

It may interest you: New Gods could arrive in serial format on HBO Max

It should be remembered that, previously, Gekosity pointed out that the study did not count on The Justice League had such good results, especially because they had as reference the impact at the box office of Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27% and Justice League – 41%. Also, it must be recognized that Darkseid’s appearance in Snyder’s film was outstanding.