James Cameron is one of the best known directors in Hollywood. Although his career in the big chair is not really broad, it has given us several cult titles that have gone down in history for the immense size of their production and their respective astronomical revenues at the global box office. His next production is Avatar 2, a sequel to the film released in 2009 that shone among critics, becoming one of the greatest hits of all time. The filmmaker engages in conversation with Denis Villeneuve in the Variety segment “Director on Directors” and reveals new details about the sequel.

Thanks to his enormous efforts, James Cameron has two of the highest grossing films in history under his name. Titanic – 88% was released in theaters in 1997 and had a global gross of $ 2.195 billion, wowing the world with the fantastic story of Jack and Rose Dawson. For 2009 he succeeds again with Avatar – 83%, the sci-fi adventure that showed us a completely innovative way of making cinema; the film grossed $ 2.84 billion worldwide and remains one of the most influential titles of all time. Now everyone waits for the sequel and James has some important comments:

Like Dune, it takes place on multiple worlds, later Avatar takes place on … certainly, on two worlds, because some of them take place on Earth as the story evolves, and in different biomes within it.

The director also shared some statements regarding the development of the sequel. While the second is now completely finished, the third still has a long way to go.

The 2 is completely finished. We have a functional cut in which we are completing the visual effects. I feel pretty safe with that movie. 3 is still a little dark. It is too long. I still haven’t turned my energy into a disciplined cutting process at that. But I know I have the performances. That is the important thing. I’ve done all the capturing. I’ve done most of the live action filming. I still owe a little to some of the adult characters.

The years to come will be drenched in Avatar. In addition to the second part, several continuation will be developed. Although we still do not know what to expect, we can be sure that James cameron he’s planning something really amazing for his sci-fi story. Some believe that during the next decade we will witness enormous changes regarding the technology used in Hollywood and the films of Avatar they could be very involved. The next installments in the series will hit theaters in 2022, 2024, 2026, and 2028.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to subside and is already allowing cinemas to have premieres as before. 2021 is being a much better year than the previous one and we are already in the last straight of the important launches that have been filling rooms and relieving the industry in general. Although the time of Avatar 2 It is still a long way off, Pandora’s return to the seventh art could bring in important millions of dollars to the director and the studio. Will any of the prequels be able to outperform the first movie?

Avatar 2 It opens in theaters on December 16, 2022.

