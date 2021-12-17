Four months ago Netflix confirmed the main cast of the live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender: Book 1 – 100%, now we have a new batch of actors joining the production, to give life to several well-loved characters (or hated) among fans: Azula, Suki and Avatar Kyoshi.

According to Variety, Azula, daughter of Fire Lord Ozai and sister of Zuko, will be played by Elizabeth yu, actress known for All my love; Suki, the leader of an elite group of female warriors known as Warriors of Kyoshi, will be played by Maria Zhang; and Avatar Kyoshi will be played by Yvonne chapman, known for Family Law.

Other actors joining the series are Tamlyn Tomita, as Yukari, Suki’s mother and protector of Kyoshi Island, is known for her role in Cobra Kai. Casey Camp-Horinek will play Gran Gran, the matriarch of the Southern Water Tribe, grandmother of Sokka and Katara, she is known by Reservation Dogs.

Last year the project suffered a severe blow, when Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, creators of the original series, announced their departure, due to creative differences. Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender have reservations about what the streaming platform will offer us.

With the live-action adaptation, Netflix seeks to attract fans of the original series and those who are hungry for more stories in the fantasy genre, although according to rumors, the creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender abandoned production because the company I wanted the story to have graphic violence and sex, along the lines of Game of Thrones.

There’s no way to confirm the rumor for now, but given that the HBO Max series was a smash hit of outsize proportions, it stands to reason that studios are looking to achieve something similar. Other shows that have sought to repeat the success of Game of Thrones are Netflix’s The Witcher and Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of time.

Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: The Last Airbender may be disappointed if the essence of the Avatar universe is not respected, although at least the casting is on the right track, with true respect for the cultures they inspired. to the show. Avatar: The Last Airbender already had a live-action adaptation, the failed The Last Airbender, a film directed by M. NIGHT Shyamalan, which hired white actors for roles that corresponded to Asians, in addition to modifying the movements of control of the elements.

Shyamalan’s error can be corrected by Netflix, let’s hope that having lost the creators of the original series does not affect them too much and they offer us a good adaptation. There is no scheduled release date for the live-action Avatar series at the moment, but production began in November, so it may be released in late 2022 or early 2023.

