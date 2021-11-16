Netflix doesn’t have the best reputation with its live-action adaptations. However, all that remains is to give you the benefit of the doubt. One of his projects, which has the fans most concerned, is his series of Avatar the last Airbender. The show has been in development for several years and after some problems it has finally started filming, now it is announced that it will be the actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee who will play Uncle Iroh in the production.

According to Variety, the Netflix show has chosen Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as the one to play Uncle Iroh on the show. In case you don’t remember, this is one of the fan favorite characters. He is a retired Fire Nation general who accompanies his nephew Zuko on his quest to catch the Avatar. Although he is a good-natured father figure and more or less innocent to the antagonist of the early seasons, his true plan and intentions are later revealed.

Lee is most famous for the sitcom Kim Convenience Store, a Canadian show in which he plays a Korean immigrant with a small shop in Canada. In that series he shares credits with Simu Liu, the latest superhero to join the Marvel universe with Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%. In addition to this role, you may be able to recognize him from his small role in the second season of The Mandalorian – 91%, where he played one of the two pilots who save Djin from fearsome ice spiders on the planet Maldo Kreis.

Netflix took advantage of the day to announce, with a photo of the cast, that the production of its adaptation has already begun. Likewise, he revealed that they will use a dome of LED screens and a virtual reality engine for the special effects of the series, as happened with the Star Wars show. On the first day of filming the long-awaited show, the showrunner Albert kim had the following to say:

We are excited to begin production on this incredible project and are especially excited to be working with the masters of technology at PXO to create the wonderful worlds of Avatar: The Last Airbender using the most advanced techniques available to filmmakers anywhere in the world. .

Kim is in charge of the series after the creators of the Nickelodeon cartoon, Michael Dane DiMartino and Bryan konietzko, abandoned the collaboration with Netflix due to creative differences, which meant a blow to the production schedule. Following the infamous first adaptation of M. Night Shyamalan, fans are careful not to have high expectations for another attempt at such a task.

There is still no release date for the live-action of Avatar, but judging because production has only just begun, it may be possible to wait for the premiere in late 2022 or even in the spring or summer of 2023. Meanwhile, it is known that the original creators received their own studios at Nickelodeon to develop films and other show based on the universe to which good Aang restored peace with the help of his friends.

