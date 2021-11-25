Finally arrived at Disney + Hawkeye – 87%, the solo series of the character played by Jeremy Renner that will also work to introduce us to a new heroine named Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The first two episodes were very well received and generally appreciated the new style and dynamism that they try to add to the franchise. In full renewal of the saga, giving Clint Barton a chance is interesting, because we reach a point where the hero is tired after fighting Thanos and losing his best friend. All these aspects will be analyzed in the following episodes, but they also reflect the feelings of the actor himself, who has been in the role for several years.

Jeremy renner managed to convince fans of the character little by little. You have to remember that after his cameo in Thor – 77%, his appearance in The Avengers – 92% were highly criticized. When he became a father figure and a close friend of Wanda in Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75% and Captain America: Civil War – 90%, the audience began to see him in a more positive light, and to observe his transition in Avengers: Endgame – 95% ended up giving a better perspective of their humanity. This series, although much lighter than other installments, maintains the idea of ​​knowing the physical and emotional consequences that the archer goes through. After years of saving humanity, Hawkeye has hearing problems and still feels guilty for surviving instead of taking Black Widow’s (Scarlett Johansson) place at the sacrifice.

With everything the character has been through, the actor can’t help but feel a special connection. That means that, unlike the fans, he doesn’t see himself able to watch the movies in the franchise over and over again. Speaking to BBC Radio 1 (via Collider), Renner said he cannot watch again Avengers: Endgame for the memories it brings you.

What memories are you referring to? The filming? When you see on the screen the death of Black Widow, your best friend in history? The disappearance of your entire family at the beginning of the film? Apparently, it is a bit of everything, but mainly because it relates the delivery to the closing of a stage where the original Avengers appeared together for the last time:

I saw her at the premiere, but that was something to celebrate for all of us. We were all laughing and crying, and it was too much, it was doing too much. I will never see her again. It was a very difficult experience. We were all a mess, crying and laughing. It was great, we were like audience members, and it was a great experience. It was a beautiful experience to share.

The friendship between the original group remains intact, which we know because Renner confirmed that they still have the chat group active through which they constantly communicate. Seeing some of them lose their lives in battle and knowing that they will not return to the franchise can definitely be very harsh, so it is understood that the actor prefers to keep the film as a fond memory.

Although Jeremy renner has clarified that he will continue to give life to Clint as long as possible, or until the company allows it, the truth is that this Phase 4 seems to present the replacement of the original heroes. Falcon was left as the new Captain America, Yelena Belova as Black Widow, in She hulk We will meet Jennifer Walters, in Thor: Love and Thunder Jane will take the place of God, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will show us for the first time Riri Williams, and in this series Bishop could keep the title of Hawkeye.

Like the other Marvel titles, the series is part of Phase 4 that will explore the multiverses and other villains with less earthly and more spatial and complicated origins. It does not seem that Hawkeye is going to show a lot in that sense, but it will serve as a necessary transition in those more political issues that are also being dealt with in the saga and that are well represented with the character of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who has already done show up and pulled some strings in Black Widow – 87% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. Although heroes are always ready to save this planet and the entire universe, there are several human threats that cannot be ignored and in Hawkeye we will know more about them.

